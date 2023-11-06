Al Bait Guests honored with "Best Religious Tourism & Hospitality Services in Saudi Arabia 2023 Award"

News provided by

Al Bait Guests

06 Nov, 2023, 06:05 ET

Chairman of the Board, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, accepted the award at International Business Magazine Awards 2023

MECCA, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Bait Guests, a leading provider of exceptional hospitality services for pilgrims, is this year's recipient of the "Best Religious Tourism & Hospitality Services in Saudi Arabia" from International Business Magazine. The award was presented during a glittering ceremony at Dubai's Atlantis, The Palm, earlier this November.

Continue Reading
Fawaz Abdullah Danish, Chairman of Al Bait Guests, receives International Business Magazine Awards 2023 (PRNewsfoto/Al Bait Guests)
Accepting the award, Fawaz Abdullah Danish, Chairman of the Board, Al Bait Guests, said: "We are deeply honored by this recognition – a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to providing our guests with the best possible religious tourism and hospitality experience. We are committed to continuously improving our services and to making the sacred journey of Hajj experience as easy, efficient, and memorable as possible for all Muslims."

Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services is aligned with Vision 2030's Pilgrim Experience Program that provides millions of pilgrims with world-class facilities, improved infrastructure and digitized services to ensure unforgettable, distinguished spiritual experiences.

Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services, an affiliate of the Motawif Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co., is a full-service religious tourism and hospitality company offering diverse services to pilgrims, including accommodation, transportation, meals, sightseeing, leisure and social activities; as well as a variety of religious services, such as guidance on Hajj rituals and prayer services. A team of experienced and knowledgeable staff are dedicated to serving the needs of pilgrims, ensuring a memorable and spiritually fulfilling experience for them.

Al-Bait Guests Pilgrims Services has a strong commitment to social responsibility and is committed to giving back to the community. The company's responsibilities extend to pilgrims, shareholders, employees, vendors, and the global community, with a commitment to conducting business ethically, minimizing negative impacts.

For more information about Al Bait Guests, visit: https://www.albaitguests.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267367/Al_Bait_Guests.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267368/Al_Bait_Guests_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Al Bait Guests

