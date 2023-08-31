Al-Hosn Investment Goes Live with Azentio ONEERP to Unlock Operational Excellence and Drive Performance Across Four Entities

News provided by

Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

31 Aug, 2023, 02:00 ET

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Azentio Software, a leading software products company headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to announce that its award-winning enterprise resource planning platform - Azentio ONEERP has successfully gone live at Al-Hosn Investment SAOC (HIC). Azentio ONEERP will enable HIC to centralize and digitize key business operations across various business lines, that would provide them true business agility and uninterrupted growth.


HIC required a scalable solution that could support centralized business functions, including but not limited to, centralized finance and centralized procurement. Managing supplier credit control, and controlling the end-to-end vendor management process was a bit of a hassle for HIC too. Plus, there was a lack of visibility and transparency between their group companies, which indirectly impacted decision-making. After multiple rounds of evaluation, HIC identified Azentio ONEERP solution as the perfect fit for their business requirements.

Suryanarayan Kasichainula, President and Global Head – ERP at Azentio Software said, "We would like to congratulate HIC on a successful go-live of Azentio ONEERP. This implementation is driven by the need to improve their operational efficiency, digitize their business, and facilitate growth in general. The completion of the project is the result of well-coordinated, great collaborative effort between our teams. We look forward to continuing to work together to help modernize their systems, and enable them to continue to scale in line with their growth strategy." 

Fatma Al Raisi, Finance Manager at HIC commented, "One of the most rewarding things that can happen to you is to see your business reaching major milestones. The investment we have made with Azentio was well worth the while. We're very pleased to see Azentio ONEERP going live at HIC in a smooth and timely manner. We are now confident that we will benefit from the best practices and cutting-edge features available in the solution, by taking advantage of the emerging industry shifts related to digital transformation, and pursue the opportunities that it offers."  

Azentio ONEERP solution was deployed at HIC for private equity and venture capital business investments. The core functions for sales, finance and fixed asset management, procurement, HR & payroll, along with reporting, form the base of the solution. These functions will provide an integrated and scalable platform across their four entities. HIC will be able to optimize and streamline their day-to-day business operations exclusive to the investment and real-estate sector. Furthermore, active reporting tools, 360° view, and business KPIs will also assist HIC in making more informed and profitable data-driven decisions. Azentio ONEERP solution is currently rolled out at Al-Hosn Investment SAOC, Al-Hosn Logistics and Warehousing Services, Al-Hosn Business Development Company, and Falcon Investments LLC.

International Information Technology Co., a channel partner for Azentio ONEERP, acted as the solution representative to the client in the deal process.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978771/Azentio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Azentio Software Pvt Ltd

