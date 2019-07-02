Al Khunaizi Travel chooses Sabre as its preferred technology partner

MANAMA, Bahrain and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Khunaizi Travel, one of the leading travel agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed a longterm agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, to continue use of its technology to provide travel services.

Under this agreement, Al Khunaizi will continue to access Sabre's marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, giving Al Khunaizi the opportunity to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world. The agency accesses the marketplace through the Sabre Red 360 platform, which features a customizable and intuitive user experience using data-driven insights to guide travel consultants.

"New technology is driving changes in consumer behavior and traveler expectations, and there's now a greater demand for more personalized services," said Ammar Alkhunaizi, CEO, Al Khunaizi Travel. "Sabre's advanced technology and expertise, combined with its skilled team, have helped optimize our business, and cemented our position as a pioneer in delivering new traveler experiences. We look forward to growing with Sabre and delivering a superior personalized travel service to our customers."

Travelers are accustomed to advanced technology in other aspects of their lives, hence they now have the same expectations of a superlative customer experience from the travel industry and expect travel providers to know them, their preferences and needs, and personalize their travel experience.

"As traveler expectations evolve, so too must the travel industry, and travel management companies that embrace advancements in data, online and mobile will continue to stay relevant in today's fast-changing world," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Our advanced technology and network of travel suppliers will help Al Khunaizi to offer a wealth of choice to its travelers and provide personalized and seamless traveler experiences."

Sabre's travel marketplace plays an important role in facilitating the marketing and sale of airfares, hotel rooms, rental cars, rail tickets and other types of travel, to more than 425,000 travel agents and thousands of corporations who use it to shop, book and manage travel. It is one of the world's largest marketplaces, processing over US $120 billion in estimated travel spend.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Media Contact:

Fatin Said

Fatin.Said@sabre.com

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

