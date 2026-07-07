Al Phillips Cleaners Unveils Realignment and New Discount Dry Cleaning Brand; Masse and Weaver Promoted to Executive VP

Al Phillips Cleaners announces a dual-pronged strategic realignment designed to improve customer experience and address shifting economic conditions: the promotion of Martin Masse and Laurie Weaver to Executive Vice President, coupled with the planned launch of a new discount dry cleaning and laundry service brand.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Phillips Cleaners today announced a comprehensive strategic realignment designed to both improve customer experience and address evolving market dynamics, specifically the economic pressures facing the Consumer Discretionary Sector. As part of the initiative, long-time executives Martin Masse and Laurie Weaver have been promoted to Executive Vice President, jointly assuming responsibility for wholesale, B2B, and retail pickup and delivery sales. In addition, Masse will continue to oversee the company's production, logistics, and maintenance functions, while Weaver will continue to oversee the retail store fleet, including both traditional stores and 24/7 smart stores. Both Masse and Weaver will continue to report to Nick Gausling, Chief Operating and Financial Officer.

Laurie Weaver Martin Masse

Justin Koh, CEO of Al Phillips Cleaners and Executive Chairman of its parent company, Timeless Cleaners, Inc., remarked, "Martin and Laurie have been the backbone of our entire enterprise for years, and this promotion signals our sincere acknowledgment of their commitment and leadership. Their dedication to Al Phillips Cleaners, the dry cleaning industry, and the Las Vegas community is unmatched. With this change, we have a direct line of accountability between service delivery and sales performance across all customer verticals and channels, ensuring that the team driving revenue across our entire customer base is the same team responsible for delivering exceptional garment care."

Simultaneously, the company revealed plans for a new, lower-cost dry cleaning and laundry service to be launched under the Discount Dry Cleaning brand in summer 2026. The realignment leverages the deep industry and local market expertise of Masse and Weaver to drive both the company's existing full-service garment care and the new Discount Dry Cleaning brand expansion across Southern Nevada. Nick Gausling, Chief Operating and Financial Officer, explained, "It's clear that the American consumer is economically stressed. While our current offerings are an excellent value for people seeking boutique professional garment care including hand spotting and premium finishing, we recognize that not everyone needs or can afford our comprehensive flagship services. That's why in the coming weeks, we will be introducing Discount Dry Cleaning as a separate pickup and delivery brand to the Las Vegas Valley. It will focus on essential professional cleaning and steam finishing of garments and textiles, while omitting customization, special handling, and real-time support in order to drive down costs, allowing us to offer the consumer a lower price point."

Al Phillips Cleaners continues to lead the dry cleaning and laundry service industry in innovation, combining its six-decade heritage of traditional person-to-person service with cutting-edge retail robotics, automation, and AI-enhanced operations to provide world-class garment care to residents, businesses, and hospitality clients across Southern Nevada.

About Al Phillips Cleaners

Al Phillips Cleaners is one of the oldest and largest dry cleaners in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the brand was founded in the 1960s as Al Phillips the Cleaner and was once regarded as the busiest dry cleaner in the world, as well as an industry pioneer of concepts like drive-thrus and 24-hour service. Together with its sister brand Thrift DLux Cleaners and upcoming sister brand Discount Dry Cleaning, Al Phillips Cleaners services consumer and business customers throughout Southern Nevada. Al Phillips Cleaners, Thrift DLux Cleaners, and Discount Dry Cleaning are trade names of operating entity Advent Cleaners LLC, a Nevada limited liability company and wholly owned subsidiary of Timeless Cleaners, Inc., a Nevada corporation.

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SOURCE Al Phillips Cleaners