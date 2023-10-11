Al Redmer Jr. Joins eHealth's Public Policy Advisory Committee

News provided by

eHealth, Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

Mr. Redmer joins distinguished committee members to advise on the intersection of health insurance and public policy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that Al Redmer Jr. has joined its Public Policy Advisory Committee, a panel of distinguished experts gathered to inform the company, the public, and policymakers on ideas for improving health care practices in both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Redmer twice served as the Maryland Insurance Commissioner, from 2003 to 2005 and again from 2015 to 2020. During his tenure he also served as Chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' Health Insurance and Managed Care Committee. From 1991 to 2003 Mr. Redmer was a Member of the Maryland House of Delegates. Mr. Redmer also served as CEO of Coventry Healthcare of Delaware.

"I'm very excited to welcome Al to our Public Policy Advisory Committee," said eHealth CEO Fran Soistman. "The committee has been a valuable resource to the company and myself, and Al brings a wealth of insight and experience to the position. His years of serving in government combined with his hands-on experience as CEO of Coventry in Delaware make him an especially valuable addition to the team."

"I'd like to thank Fran and everyone at eHealth for the warm welcome. In addition to serving the needs of health insurance consumers nationwide, eHealth is doing some very important work in Washington D.C. policy circles," said Mr. Redmer. "eHealth's Public Policy Advisory Committee packs a real punch in terms of the collective experience of its members, and I'm excited to lend my voice to its efforts."

Other current members of eHealth's Public Policy Advisory Committee include Steve Beshear, former Governor of Kentucky; Jerome Adams, MD, former Surgeon General of the United States; Bobby Jindal, former Governor of Louisiana; Susan Kennedy, who served as Chief of Staff to former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger; and Woodrow "Woody" Myers, MD, former Health Commissioner of New York City and of the state of Indiana.

About eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH)
We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. Consumers can visit our health insurance marketplace at ehealth.com, or call us to speak with a licensed insurance agent at 1-833-964-1202. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit ehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

