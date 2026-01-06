eHealth, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) ( ehealth.com ), a leading private online health insurance marketplace (the "Company"), today announced that on January 2, 2026, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted an inducement restricted stock unit award to a new non-executive level employee covering an aggregate of 5,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The award was granted under the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan") and otherwise will be subject to the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit agreement under the Inducement Plan.

The award will be subject to vesting over three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversary of the award's vesting commencement date, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each vesting date. The restricted stock unit award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the health coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers across to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

