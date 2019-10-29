Al Safeer Travel and Tours Inks Agreement With Sabre to Extend Two Decades of Successful Relationship

MANAMA, Bahrain, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Safeer Travel, one of the leading travel agencies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading technology provider to the global travel industry, to continue use its technology to manage travel.

Under this agreement, Al Safeer Travel will continue to access Sabre's intelligent platform, Sabre Red 360, allowing it to bring a higher degree of data, content and flexibility to differentiate its offering, compete more effectively and grow faster in the region. It will also provide rich and competitive content access for Sabre's marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers, giving Al Safeer Travel the opportunity to sell personalized travel packages from suppliers all over the world.

"Sabre and Al Safeer Travel have enjoyed more than 20 years of a successful strategic partnership, which has enabled Al Safeer Travel to evolve into a leading travel company in the region," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "Our exclusive renewed agreement with Al Safeer will continue to provide the best-in-class technology and seamless travel experiences for its customers. We look forward to continuing to work with Al Safeer Travel, and to find new ways to differentiate its offering and attract more business."

The Bahrain travel industry is rapidly growing, and its value is expected to reach $1 billion by 2020. To tap into this growth and provide its customers with an enhanced travel experience, Al Safeer Travel is investing in the latest technology and solutions.

"We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership with Sabre to support our expansion plans in the region," said Jamal Al Asoomi, general manager, Al Safeer Travel and Tours. "Sabre is a trusted technology partner, with a passion for innovation and state-of-the-art solutions. We are working with Sabre to recruit new capabilities in mobile, data analytics and online travel to help us extend our reach to new customers and markets – and are looking forward to another decade of success."

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than US$120 billion of global travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

