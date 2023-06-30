ALABAMA DEPUTY SHERIFF RECEIVES NATIONAL "INNOVATION IN THE CLASSROOM" AWARD

News provided by

The National Road Safety Foundation

30 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET

Deputy David Haun of Talladega County Sheriff's Office to be honored by peers at national conference of school resource officers

HOOVER, Ala., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deputy Sherriff David Haun, who serves as a school resource officer for schools in Alabama's Talladega County, including Winterboro High School in Alpine, AL, has been named the recipient of the 2023 "Innovation in the Classroom Award." The award is presented by The National Road Safety Foundation and NASRO, the National Association of School Resource Officers. Deputy Haun was selected by a panel of his peers in NASRO and received the award today at the annual NASRO Conference in Indianapolis.

The award, which recognizes innovative teaching of traffic safety in schools by a police officer, carries with it full conference registration and an expenses-paid trip to the NASRO Conference.

Dep. Haun, who has been in law enforcement for 35 years, has been an SRO for nearly five years, serving three schools. Last year he initiated the Distracted Driver Prevention Program in his high school, which included classroom discussion followed by live hands-on participation. The program was expanded to reach students at seven high schools throughout the county, and it will be broadened next year to include all high school students, beginning in ninth grade so teens will be exposed to impactful messaging on distracted driving at least four times before they graduate.

"I felt it was important to reach students and demonstrate to them the risks of distracted driving, since statistics show teens are six times more likely to be involved in a distracted driving crash than in a crash involving drinking," Dep. Haun said.

Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said, "Deputy Haun has demonstrated great creativity and his passion has help expand good programming into many more schools in the county he serves."

"We are pleased to recognize Deputy Haun's efforts that are having a positive impact on the safety of our young people on the road," said Michelle Anderson, Director of Operations at The National Road Safety Foundation.

NASRO, the world's leader in school-based policing, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1991 for school-based law enforcement officers, school administrators and school security and/or safety professionals who work as partners to protect schools and their students, faculty and staff members.

NASRO developed the "triad" concept of school-based policing, which divides SRO responsibilities into three areas: educator, informal counselor/mentor and law enforcement officer. By training law enforcement officers to educate, counsel and protect school communities, the more than 3,000 men and women of NASRO continuously lead by example and promote a positive image of law enforcement to school children and school communities. For more information, go to www.nasro.org

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for more than 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs, which are free, deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

Media Contact:
   David Reich   914 325-9997
   [email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation

Also from this source

National Road Safety Foundation Partners with SADD and FCCLA To Help Young Drivers Make This "The Safest Summer Ever"

As Youth Traffic Safety Month Begins, Experts Remind Parents They Play Crucial Role In Guiding Teens' Safe Behavior Behind the Wheel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.