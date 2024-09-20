Alabama governor declares National GEAR UP Week in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEAR UP Achieve at Auburn University is poised to bring increased awareness to its mission to help Alabama students succeed in gaining greater access to postsecondary education during National GEAR UP Week.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, seated, signed a proclamation on Sept, 19, declaring National GEAR UP Week in the State of Alabama for the week of Sept. 23-27. The proclamation recognizes the efforts of GEAR UP Achieve at Auburn University, the University of Montevallo’s GEAR UP Jefferson County and Alabama State University GEAR UP. The combined work of these programs has served 16,500 students across the state on their unique postsecondary education journeys.

Through a collaborative effort with the University of Montevallo's GEAR UP Jefferson County and Alabama State University GEAR UP, on Sept. 19, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring National GEAR UP Week in the State of Alabama for the week of Sept. 23-27. The proclamation recognizes the efforts the three programs have undertaken to serve 16,500 students across the state on their unique postsecondary education journeys.

"GEAR UP is such a valuable federal program and makes a real difference in the lives of the students we serve," said Annette Scogin, director of GEAR UP Achieve at Auburn University. "We're honored to receive Gov. Ivey's proclamation in recognition of the impact of GEAR UP in our state and look forward to a continued partnership with our fellow GEAR UP programs and the State of Alabama."

In its 25th year, National GEAR UP Week offers an opportunity for GEAR UP programs around the country to raise awareness in their communities about the positive impact of GEAR UP. In Alabama, attention on National GEAR UP Week has increased with the governor's proclamation and recognition from elected officials at the state, regional and local levels.

In addition to Ivey's proclamation, GEAR UP Achieve received a National GEAR UP Week resolution sponsored by Alabama House of Representatives Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter. County commissions from Montgomery, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Elmore and Pike counties, alongside Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, signed proclamations declaring National GEAR UP Week in their jurisdictions in recognition of the efforts of GEAR UP Achieve and as a commitment to providing a quality education for all students. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also offered a congratulatory letter recognizing the work that GEAR UP Achieve has undertaken to serve eighth grade students in the Birmingham City School District.

"We're privileged to serve the students of Alabama, positioning them in the best possible way to succeed after high school," said Jason Bryant, director of the Auburn University College of Education's Truman Pierce Institute and principal investigator of GEAR UP Achieve. "Whether their journey takes them to a four-year school, a state community college or an accredited trade school, our team will be there to provide guidance, mentorship and assistance each step of the way. It's an honor to partner with our state and regional elected officials in these efforts."

Established in fall 2023 at Auburn, GEAR UP Achieve is a seven-year grant that will follow a cohort of current eighth-grade students through their high school years and into their first year of postsecondary education to help ensure greater postsecondary access and success. Scholarships to accredited institutions of higher education will be available to students who complete the GEAR UP Achieve program.

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a federally funded initiative designed to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education. With a range of services offered, GEAR UP aims to support students, families and schools through access to rigorous coursework that prepares students for postsecondary success; assisting students in postsecondary preparation; advising students to support postsecondary aspirations; and increasing funding awareness and helping to navigate financial aid.

