ALABAMA POWER ANNOUNCES ADDITIONS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Goodloe, Larry Howell and Will Wilson have been elected to the Alabama Power Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome these accomplished leaders to our board of directors," said Alabama Power president and CEO Jeff Peoples. "Their varied perspectives and expertise will be valuable to our company, customers, and communities across the state. We appreciate their willingness to serve."

Left to right, Lee Goodloe, Larry Howell and Will Wilson.

Lee Goodloe serves as president of Canfor Southern Pine, manufacturers of southern pine lumber.

Goodloe serves on the Southern Pine Inspection Bureau Board of Governors, the American Lumber Standards Committee, and the Business Council of Alabama Board of Directors. A Mobile native, Goodloe is a graduate of the University of Alabama.

Larry Howell is president of Hinton Lumber Products, Inc., a Tuscaloosa-based wooden pallet manufacturing company serving the Southeast.

Howell is a recognized leader in professional and civic organizations, serving on the boards of directors of the Business Council of Alabama, the Alabama Wildlife Federation, and the Pallet Foundation. He previously served as chair of the boards of the National Wooden Pallet Association, Tuscaloosa Academy, and Indian Hills Country Club. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting with a master's degree in taxation from the University of Alabama.

Will Wilson is the president of Jim Wilson & Associates (JWA), a diversified investment company active in commercial and residential real estate. Wilson has directed significant development projects around the Southeast.

Wilson is active with professional and civic community organizations, serving on the Board of Trustees at Huntingdon College and Wynlakes Golf and Country Club. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Alabama Wildlife Federation, the Business Councils of Alabama and Montgomery, the Alabama Chamber of Commerce and its Committee of 100. A Montgomery native, Wilson is a graduate of Huntingdon College.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power Company, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides safe, reliable, affordable electricity to more than 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

SOURCE Alabama Power