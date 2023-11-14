Alabama Power introduces new home repair service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power understands that an unexpected home repair can be a big disruption and a financial hardship. To help customers address these concerns, Alabama Power is offering residential customers a new repair service program. The program, available through HomeServe, is designed to help homeowners save money, ease anxiety around scheduling urgent repairs, and ensure the repairs are completed expertly by a local professional.

"When something goes wrong in your home, it can be inconvenient, financially stressful and worrying," said Sean Hopkins, Alabama Power Products and Services manager. "With this program, our customers can opt into a repair service plan that will help alleviate some of the challenges that come along with an unexpected home repair. This is another way we are looking out for our customers every day."

The new service is offered by HomeServe, a leading provider of home service solutions. Alabama Power customers can select plans that cover repairs to customer-owned exterior electrical equipment connecting their home to the Alabama Power distribution system, problems with in-home electrical wiring, or coverage for appliances and consumer electronics that need a repair or must be replaced because of power surges.

These types of repairs can be costly and are not typically covered by homeowner insurance. Plan holders have access to a HomeServe Repair hotline that is accessible 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to schedule a repair with a local, licensed and insured electrician or other local professionals.

Alabama Power customers will soon receive information in the mail about the new service. Participation in the program is completely voluntary.

Alabama Power is excited to offer our customers greater peace of mind with plans from HomeServe. For more information, please visit www.homeserve.com or call HomeServe tollfree at 1-833-492-3893.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at alabamapower.com.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe), the leading residential infrastructure repair services company with nearly 5 million customers across North America, protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies. HomeServe empowers its more than 1,200 leading municipal and utility partners to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled, locally based technicians, HomeServe has a repair or install done in a customer's home, on average, every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading installer of residential HVAC systems and has installed over $100 million dollars' worth of residential efficiency upgrades during the past 12 months.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe and to get the latest home repair advice and customer stories, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA, Instagram @HomeServe_USA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For company news, follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

SOURCE Alabama Power Company