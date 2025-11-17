Alabama Receives F Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing Alabama earned an F for its preterm birth rate of 12.7%, ranking 49th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released today on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the U.S. by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

In Alabama, 7,379 babies were born preterm in 2024, an improvement from the previous year. The state also saw progress in reducing low-risk Cesarean births and maternal mortality. However, major challenges remain: Alabama continues to have one of the nation's highest infant mortality rates at 7.6 deaths per 1,000 live births and a high rate of inadequate prenatal care (19.3%). Racial disparities also persist, with babies born to Black moms facing a preterm birth rate of 18.4%, compared to 11.5% for White moms.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The US earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7% – now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, the data is deeply frustrating," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We have known about risk factors for preterm birth, including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care for years. That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation's moms and babies."

March of Dimes is tackling the drivers of preterm birth on multiple fronts — expanding its Prematurity Research Centers and operating Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers® that deliver prenatal and postpartum care directly to communities where maternity care is limited. The organization is also advocating for the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, which would sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees, the reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act to renew federal investment in research and data, and expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

"The numbers are hard to see, but they give us a clear direction for where to focus our work," said Honour Hill, March of Dimes Director of Maternal and Infant Health in Alabama. "In too many parts of our state, families struggle to access high-quality, consistent prenatal and postpartum care and that has lasting effects on moms, babies, and communities. We're partnering closely with Alabama Medicaid hospitals, health departments, and local leaders to make care more available and equitable so every Alabama family has the chance for a healthy start."

In Alabama, where 42% of all births are covered by Medicaid, March of Dimes continues to work alongside Alabama Medicaid, health systems, policymakers, and community-based organizations to address gaps in care and advance solutions that improve outcomes for families.

While the 2025 Report Card confirms that the United States remains stalled in a dangerous status quo, March of Dimes is advancing research, expanding access to care, and advocating for policies that protect the health of every mom and baby.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

