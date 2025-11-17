Texas Receives D Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

ARLINGTON,Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing Texas earned a D for its preterm birth rate of 11.1%, ranking 40th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the US by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

In Texas, 43,344 babies were born preterm in 2024, with the rate holding steady compared to 2023. Texas is among the top 20 states with the lowest rates of severe maternal morbidity, but it continues to face persistent challenges including high rates of inadequate prenatal care (22.8%), maternal mortality (29.3 deaths per 100,000 births), and racial disparities. The infant mortality rate in Texas is 5.8 per 1,000 live births, with babies born to Black moms facing a rate 1.7 times higher than the state average.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The US earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade, with a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7%—now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

March of Dimes is tackling the drivers of preterm birth on multiple fronts—expanding its Prematurity Research Centers, including the new Texas Collaborative Prematurity Research Center, uniting scientists from The University of Texas Medical Branch and UT Southwestern Medical Center to explore breakthroughs in preterm birth prevention. The organization also operates a Mom & Baby Mobile Health Center® in Houston, bringing prenatal and postpartum care directly to neighborhoods where maternity care is limited.

"These findings are a stark reminder that too many Texas families still face barriers to basic maternity care," said Alicia Lee, Director MCH Collective Impact,. "Every mom deserves the same chance at a healthy pregnancy and every baby deserves a healthy start. In Texas, we're meeting families where they are and working with partners across the state to close the gaps that put moms and babies at risk."

At the policy level, March of Dimes continues to advocate for:

The Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, to sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees.

Reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act, to renew federal investment in research and data.

Expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

In Texas, where nearly half (45.8%) of all births are covered by Medicaid, March of Dimes is urging continued investment in access to quality maternity care, doula reimbursement, and maternal mental health screening. While the 2025 Report Card confirms that the United States remains stalled in a dangerous status quo, March of Dimes is advancing innovative research, expanding access to care, and advocating for policies that protect the health of every mom and baby.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.