Alabama Women Business Owners Embark on Exciting New Chapter With NAWBO

Dr. Valerie James, chief leadership, learning and efficiency officer at VisionSpot Consulting Group, LLC, is one of several NAWBO Alabama leaders integral in recruiting enough members from across the state to form a chapter. "When I moved to Alabama permanently five years ago, I realized there weren't any resources like NAWBO for women business owners—no space to just exhale, share thoughts and collaborate," she says.



Dr. James and her peers set out to make connections with other entrepreneurial women from cities like Mobile, Montgomery, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa who felt the same. Soon, they had enough members to officially form a chapter.

"In Alabama, a state known for its hospitality, we want to foster partnerships and a real sisterhood by displaying the treasures and links we have within our chapter. We are truly better together," shares Dr. James, the chapter's inaugural president. "By starting our journey together embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in experience, industry and culture, we build and broaden our community of successful women committed to their own and each other's success."



As part of this, the chapter is committed to delivering:



Connection: Ensuring connections to other diverse women entrepreneurs.



Ensuring connections to other diverse women entrepreneurs. Education: Providing cutting-edge professional education on today's most important topics.



Providing cutting-edge professional education on today's most important topics. Support: Offering support through camaraderie, sisterhood and networking opportunities

NAWBO National Chair Cristina Morales Heaney joined the members of NAWBO Alabama for a recent virtual ribbon cutting and celebration. "At NAWBO, our mission is to propel women business owners into greater economic, social and political spheres of power worldwide," says Cristina. "We're incredibly honored to have the women of NAWBO Alabama embracing and propelling this mission locally."



