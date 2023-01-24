Alain Piallat and Valley of the Moon Partners Offer Haydn Kramer a Full Partnership in Hotel Consulting Firm Beginning in 2023

SONOMA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alain Piallat, Founder and Zachary Lawrence, Co-Founder of Valley of the Moon Partners (VOMP), are pleased to announce that Haydn Kramer, with a career including Senior Executive roles with Marriott International and Vice President of Sales and Marketing with Concord Hospitality Enterprises (Raleigh), and across disciplines also serving as Vice President of Operations for Hostmark Hospitality (Chicago)---has accepted a full partnership with The Valley of the Moon Partners.

"Haydn brings a wealth of experience both nationally and internationally, having broad experience in the United States, Canada, and Europe," said Mr. Piallat when making the announcement just prior to the industry's ALIS conference.

Valley of the Moon Partners was created by Piallat and Lawrence in 2020 to provide advisory support to luxury tier hotels recovering from the Pandemic and to offer consultancy to those companies and ownership groups looking for insight on all phases of large capital investment property ventures.

Mr. Piallat is a former Senior Vice President at Marriott International and served as President of Marriott Hotels of Canada. Mr. Lawrence, VOMP co-founder, is the former COO of Beverage Metrics, a technology company dedicated to consistent inventory management and precise financial controls for the hospitality industry.

--Valley of the Moon Partners, LLC founded in Sonoma, California is an international hotel consultancy focusing on luxury tier branded or independent hotels. Experts in Operations, Sales, Marketing, from conception of properties in design to full operational execution. Consulting in the United States, Canada, and Europe VOMP is engaged by investment entities, brands, and private equity interests to assess financial and service experience performance.

