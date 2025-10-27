Alair® Homes Expands into the U.S. Capital, Strengthening Its North American Network

As the fifth Alair location in the Washington metropolitan region and the latest addition to Alair's network of more than 100 independently owned and operated franchises, Alair Washington DC reflects the company's commitment to elevating the home building industry through transparency, collaboration, and entrepreneurial leadership.

"The capital city of the United States represents more than a geographic milestone—it's a symbol of Alair's growing influence across North America," said Rob Cecil, CEO of Alair. "This expansion deepens our presence in one of the most globally significant markets and reinforces the strength of our network of builder-owners who are redefining what it means to lead in the construction industry."

The Washington, D.C. office joins a strong network of Alair operations in Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church, and Hunt Country, collectively led by Regional Partner Chad Hackmann, who oversees Alair's growth and performance throughout Northern Virginia and the D.C. region. Under his leadership, the region has exemplified Alair's model of entrepreneurial success—achieving sustained growth, industry recognition and community achievement.

Supporting the new office is Elizabeth Mitchel, who brings more than 20 years of experience in residential design-build and will serve as Business Development Officer and Designer. Her leadership and local expertise will further Alair's ability to serve clients in one of the most architecturally distinctive and design-forward cities in North America.

"My team and I are excited to open an office in Washington, D.C.," said Chad Hackmann, Regional Partner, Northern Virginia and DC. "Although we've completed projects in the District through our Arlington office, this new location allows us to build a team focused solely on the city, allowing us to take on even more of the architecturally challenging work that we're passionate about."

The official launch of Alair Washington DC was celebrated at The Lutron Experience Center, in partnership with Vintage View and other market collaborators. The event also supported SOME (So Others Might Eat), a Washington-based nonprofit providing housing, healthcare, and workforce development services for individuals facing poverty. The initiative reflects Alair Cares, the company's North American philanthropic program, which contributed $8,500 USD to the organization.

"From the State of Washington to Washington, D.C., Alair's growth speaks to the strength of our collective network," said Stacy Eakman, Partner of Alair Kirkland and Regional Partner for Washington and Southern California. "Our ability to collaborate from coast to coast allows us to offer clients and collaborators something truly unique in this industry — the resources, knowledge, and innovation of a connected group all working together to achieve something significant."

Alair's expansion into Washington, D.C. continues its trajectory as one of North America's most connected and forward-thinking home building networks—one built on partnership, purpose, and progress.

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly expanding network of independently owned and operated franchises across Canada and the United States, Alair has become synonymous with integrity, innovation, and collaboration. Through partnerships with leading architects, designers, and trade professionals, Alair delivers an exceptional client experience from concept to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com.

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.