Alair Homes® Expands Its U.S. Footprint with Launch of Alair Galveston, Strengthening Presence Along the Texas Gulf Coast

GALVESTON, TX, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -Alair Homes, North America's largest network of independently owned and operated custom home building and renovation companies, continues its strategic expansion with the launch of Alair Galveston.

This new location marks a significant milestone for the company as it strengthens its presence along the Texas Gulf Coast — one of the fastest-growing regions for luxury homebuilding and coastal redevelopment.

The new company will be independently owned and operated by Bryan Phillips, current owner of Alair Houston | Cason Graye, and Hugh Forque, a four-time Alair client turned Partner with 30 years of professional-services experience. A Galveston County native, Forque brings a unique customer-first perspective and deep local insight to the partnership, while Phillips extends the proven expertise and systems that have made Alair Houston | Cason Graye one of the region's most respected builders. Together, they aim to elevate the quality, service, and experience of custom home building and large-scale renovations along the Texas Gulf Coast.

"Our goal is to build the most trusted ownership network in the world — one that changes the way this industry operates," said Rob Cecil, CEO of Alair Homes. "Leaders like Bryan and Hugh make that real. They combine proven excellence, client perspective, and community insight to deliver a building experience that outperforms anything else in the market. Alair Galveston is a blueprint for where we're headed — smarter growth, stronger leadership, and a better way to build."

"Galveston is growing and evolving, and we've been proud to be part of that story for years," said Bryan Phillips, Co-Owner of Alair Galveston. "Our team has been building and renovating in Galveston for more than a decade while serving clients throughout the Houston–Galveston corridor. That experience gives us a perspective and capability that no other builder in the area can offer — the scale, systems, and expertise of a leading Houston operation combined with the local insight that only comes from years of coastal building. Now, with Alair Galveston, we're able to bring all of that together to better serve this community."

Already contributing to landmark projects such as Roseate Beach, a next-generation coastal community, Alair Galveston will expand Alair's growing influence in the Gulf region's luxury and investment markets. The team plans to deepen its local impact through collaboration with trades, architects, designers, and developers — helping to shape a new era of elevated building standards and innovation across the Texas coast.

"Coastal building comes with its own set of challenges and opportunities," said Hugh Forque, Co-Owner of Alair Galveston. "From engineering and elevation to material selection and long-term maintenance, we understand what it takes to build homes that thrive here. Our goal with Alair Galveston is to bring a higher level of precision and transparency to coastal construction — and to help set a new standard for how it's done."

The official launch of Alair Galveston was celebrated November 13, 2025, with Alair leadership, regional partners, and industry collaborators in attendance.

