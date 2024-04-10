Alair Homes Welcomes Alair Springfield: A Benchmark of Excellence and Innovation in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes™ is excited to announce the establishment of Alair Springfield, a groundbreaking new venture that marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion. This newest addition to the Alair™ network introduces the renowned brand to Missouri, promising to blend legacy with innovation in the custom home and renovation market. At the helm of this pioneering expansion are Travis Miller and Aaron Wyssmann, whose leadership qualities, commitment to integrity, and unwavering pursuit of excellence have earned them their roles as Alair partners.

"Alair Springfield is not just an expansion; it's a statement of our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rob Cecil, President of Alair Homes. "With Travis and Aaron leading the way, we're set to redefine what homeowners in Missouri can expect from their living spaces."

Alair Springfield distinguishes itself as the first Alair office in the region, laying the foundation for the brand's introduction to homeowners across Missouri and the Ozarks area. This venture is not just a geographic expansion but also a fusion of expertise and vision, resulting from the strategic alliance between two of the region's leading construction entities: Travis Miller Homes and Ozarks Remodeling & Design. By merging these legacy businesses, Alair Springfield is set to redefine the standard of custom home construction and renovation in Springfield, Missouri.

The launch of Alair Springfield is strategically timed to coincide with their first appearance as Alair Springfield at the HBA Home & Outdoor Living Show, marking a significant step in establishing their presence in the region and showcasing their commitment to excellence and innovation in the home building and renovation industry.

A Legacy of Excellence with Travis Miller Homes

For over two decades, Travis Miller Homes has stood as a pillar of the Springfield community, garnering recognition and accolades for its exceptional workmanship and service. Awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield, Habitat for Humanity, and 417 Magazine, among others, testify to the company's commitment to quality and excellence.

"Joining Alair Homes and becoming a part of something bigger has always been a dream of mine," shared Travis Miller. "This partnership allows us to leverage Alair's resources and networks to bring even greater value to our clients."

Transforming Visions into Reality with Ozarks Remodeling & Design

Ozarks Remodeling & Design has carved out a niche for itself with its exemplary home renovation projects, earning the admiration and trust of clients throughout Springfield and its environs. The company's dedication to transforming living spaces into personalized dream homes has been acknowledged with numerous awards, including the prestigious 2023 Guildmaster Award with Distinction.

"Alair's commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our vision at Ozarks Remodeling & Design," said Aaron Wyssmann. "We're excited to join forces and set new benchmarks in the home renovation industry."

The Alair Advantage: A Union of Strengths

The collaboration between Travis Miller Homes and Ozarks Remodeling & Design under the Alair banner symbolizes more than a partnership; it represents a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. With the backing of Alair's extensive network, Alair Springfield is poised to offer unmatched construction experiences, leveraging a vast array of resources, operational support, and collective expertise from over 100 locations worldwide.

"Aaron and Travis are exceptional leaders with an amazing team. We are excited to add our energy, resources, and infrastructure to their mission. It's a powerful collaboration of people dedicated to helping others live better," stated Dave Young, Regional Partner at Alair Homes.

Alair Springfield is committed to elevating the custom home building and renovation experience in Southwest Missouri, promising a blend of local insight and global standards of excellence.

Visit Alair | Travis Miller Homes at the HBA of Greater Springfield Home and Outdoor Living Show

April 12 – 14, 2024

Wilson Logistics Arena at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds.

Booth G-7

About Alair™:

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control™ construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com

SOURCE Alair Enterprises Ltd.