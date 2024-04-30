Alair® Welcomes Alair North Naples, Strengthening Its Commitment to Southwest Florida

Alair North Naples' Grand Opening: A Celebration of Giving Back to Southwest Florida

NAPLES, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alair Homes®, the largest and fastest-growing premium construction management franchise in North America, strengthens its presence in Southwest Florida with the addition of Alair North Naples, welcoming Jeff Cramer as a partner alongside Barry VanWye. This latest addition to the Alair Florida family underscores a strong commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. Instead of celebrating with a traditional grand opening ceremony, Alair North Naples chose to mark its inauguration by partnering with two local charities, embodying its dedication to community involvement.

Welcoming Alair's newest partner, Jeff Cramer to the Alair network as Alair North Naples in Southwest Florida.

The company's ethos of community well-being and ethical business practices is evident in its core values, "Alair Cares" and "Alair Loves Local," which emphasize making a positive impact. Jeff Cramer's transition to Partner alongside Barry at Alair North Naples symbolizes a significant partnership following their close collaboration at Alair Bonita Springs.

"We believe that our expansion in the Southwest Florida region should signify a profound commitment to the communities we serve," remarked Glen Harris III, Regional Partner at Alair Homes SW Florida region. "The addition of Alair North Naples, with Jeff Cramer and Barry VanWye at its helm, is not just a strategic move but a testament to the strong relationship and success they've built at our Bonita Springs office. We're proud to see the Bonita Springs office thriving and expanding into the North Naples market, demonstrating our dedication to delivering exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients."

Blessings in a Backpack "Get Fed Up" Dinner Event - February 1st, 2024: On Thursday, February 1st, Alair North Naples joined forces with Blessings in a Backpack, a national non-profit organization dedicated to addressing childhood hunger. The "Get Fed Up" dinner event saw all proceeds directed toward feeding elementary school children who faced hunger on weekends. In the five-county Southwest Florida area alone, over 75,000 children were at risk of going hungry every weekend.

Alair North Naples' attendance at the Blessings in a Backpack event resulted in the team and its partners raising approximately $18,000 for the event. Moreover, 40 attendees, including market partners, Alair partners, office staff, and franchisor leadership, joined the event to show support.

Cars on Fifth - February 2nd, 2024: The celebration continued Saturday, February 2nd, as Alair North Naples took part in the renowned Cars on Fifth event. This event, benefiting St. Matthew's House, a local charity dedicated to combating homelessness, poverty, and addiction, saw Alair North Naples highlighting its commitment to community welfare.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Alair family, where local community engagement is at the heart of everything we do. Making a real difference in our community is a driving force behind why I chose to partner with Alair and a commitment I am deeply passionate about. I'll fondly look back on the celebration of giving back as a powerful testament to the values we held dear at Alair." - Jeff Cramer, partner at Alair North Naples.

Alair Homes has locations in Old Naples, Bonita Springs, Sanibel, South Tampa, and Orlando, with the recent addition of Alair North Naples. Our enthusiasm is growing as we prepare to add Redington and Casey Key to our list of covered areas in Florida. To learn more about Alair Florida, visit www.alairflorida.com.

About Alair Homes: Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control™ construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com

About Blessings in a Backpack: Blessings in a Backpack is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing weekend meals to elementary school children at risk of hunger on the weekends. Their mission is to mobilize communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.

About St. Matthew's House: St. Matthew's House is a local charity in Southwest Florida that provides innovative solutions to fight homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty. With a commitment to rebuilding lives, they offer a range of services to transform the lives of those in need within the community.

