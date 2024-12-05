Alamar Biosciences Establishes Commercial Presence in APAC Region with First ARGO HT Install at Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, a company powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease, is proud to announce its commercial presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region with the installation of the ARGO™ HT System, an advanced ultra-sensitive proteomics platform, at the prestigious Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (HKCeND). The ARGO HT System along with the NULISA™ Platform are designed to revolutionize biomarker discovery by enabling researchers to detect and quantify proteins at unprecedented levels of sensitivity and accuracy.

The integration of NULISA enabled by the ARGO HT System into our research infrastructure is a game-changer.

"Expansion of the ARGO HT installed base to the APAC region represents a significant step forward in our vision to bring transformative proteomics solutions to researchers worldwide," said Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alamar Biosciences. "We are excited to contribute to HKCeND's vibrant scientific community and support groundbreaking advancements in the fight against neurodegenerative diseases."

Prof. Nancy Ip, the Director of Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (HKCeND), added, "The integration of the NULISA Technology enabled by the ARGO HT System into our research infrastructure is a game-changer. This technology will allow us to explore the proteomic underpinnings of neurodegenerative diseases in ways that were previously unimaginable."

The partnership with HKCeND will focus on unlocking new insights into the molecular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The ARGO HT System and NULISA Platform deployments will empower HKCeND's researchers to identify novel biomarkers, accelerate drug development, and improve early detection and personalized treatment strategies for patients.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to power precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. The company's proprietary NULISA Platform along with the ARGO HT System work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.

About Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases

The Hong Kong Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (HKCeND) is a leading research institution dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. By fostering interdisciplinary collaborations and leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, HKCeND aims to make transformative contributions to global neuroscience.

