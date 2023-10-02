Alameda Health System's Community Health Fair returns to Alameda Hospital; Come for free flu shots, bike helmets, and more!

ALAMEDA, Calif. , Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Community Health Fair at Alameda Hospital was an annual event for 25 years before going on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Alameda Health System (AHS) is pleased to announce its return.

This year's theme is disaster and emergency preparedness, and the Alameda Fire Department, Alameda Police Department and Red Cross Youth will be on site, among other organizations.

The Community Health Fair at Alameda Hospital will be held on Oct. 21, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be entirely outdoors in the Alameda Hospital parking lot. AHS providers will join community members to offer flu vaccines, overdose prevention supplies, blood pressure readings, chiropractic screenings, and bike helmets for kids under 12 – all for free. Providers will also offer a wealth of health-related information on strokes, breast cancer prevention, healthy nutrition, substance use disorder treatment, fall prevention, and diabetes.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring back our Community Health Fair this year," said AHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Felicia Tornabene. "Come get your flu shot and meet the amazing doctors, nurses and clinicians who ensure that our community stays healthy year-round."

Chief Administrative Officer of Community Hospitals Mario Harding said the Community Health Fair is critical to AHS' mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all.

"This is just one of the many ways we serve our community and provide critical, around-the-clock care to those who need it most," Harding said. "We are proud to host the Community Health Fair and offer free health services to our neighbors in Alameda and beyond."

About Alameda Health System

Alameda Health System (AHS) is a leading public, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.org.

