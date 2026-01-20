Alamo Colleges District Becomes the Newest Trustee of the Institute for Performance Excellence

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baldrige Foundation announced today that the Alamo Colleges District, recipient of the Baldrige Award in 2018 and 2024, has become the newest Trustee of the Institute for Performance Excellence and a distinguished member of the Mac Baldrige Society. This leadership role reflects a shared commitment to systems thinking, organizational excellence, and expanding educational and economic opportunity through continuous improvement.

The Alamo Colleges District, one of the largest and most impactful community college systems in the nation, serves the Greater San Antonio region through its five accredited colleges. Guided by its mission of "Empowering our diverse communities for success" and its vision to be "the best in the nation in Student Success and Performance Excellence," the District plays a central role in regional workforce development, student mobility, and community prosperity.

As a Trustee of the Institute for Performance Excellence and member of the Mac Baldrige Society, the Alamo Colleges District will help provide guidance and feedback on the future tools, resources, research, and strategic partnerships made available through the Institute for Performance Excellence. In this leadership role, the District will work alongside the Baldrige Foundation to advance performance excellence, align strategy with outcomes, and deepen its impact among students, employers, and the broader community. Through this partnership, the District will also have the opportunity to participate in Institute-led research initiatives that could support both faculty and students. In addition, the District will benefit from access to benchmarking networks and national leadership opportunities, reinforcing its connectivity across education, economic development, and community well-being.

"Alamo Colleges District represents the very best of what is possible in higher education when leaders embrace mission-driven systems, accountability, and a relentless focus on outcomes," said Josh Racette, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation. "Their strong emphasis on innovation, student success, and community impact reflects the core principles of the Baldrige Framework. We are honored to welcome them as a Trustee of the Institute for Performance Excellence and a member of the Mac Baldrige Society, and we look forward to advancing excellence together across Texas and the nation."

Under the leadership of Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores, the Alamo Colleges District has earned national recognition for its student-focused strategy, connecting programs, pathways, and support systems that meet workforce needs and expand economic mobility. Enrollment recently reached an all-time high of 77,191 students, and alumni of the District generate more than $2 billion in annual economic output for the region, reflecting the District's growing impact in education and economic development.

"We are proud to be a Trustee of the Institute for Performance Excellence," said Dr. Mike Flores, Chancellor of the Alamo Colleges District. "The Baldrige Framework aligns with our mission to empower our diverse communities for success and strengthens our capacity to innovate, collaborate, and drive measurable results. This partnership provides a wealth of opportunities for us and helps us better serve our students, families, employers, and communities across the Greater San Antonio region."

The Institute for Performance Excellence Trustees comprise an important collection of leading organizations from across the country that support organizational excellence and advance competitiveness across the United States and around the world.

About the Baldrige Foundation and the Institute for Performance Excellence

The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award (Baldrige Foundation) is a nonprofit, private sector partner of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program within the Department of Commerce, advancing quality, leadership, and performance excellence across all sectors of the U.S. and globally. Through advocacy, education, and strategic partnerships, the Foundation strengthens the competitiveness and resilience of organizations and communities. Its Institute for Performance Excellence serves as the Foundation's educational and thought leadership arm, offering access to research, benchmarking, training, and certification programs designed to help leaders and organizations achieve sustainable results through the Baldrige Framework. Together, the Foundation and Institute empower organizations to pursue excellence, drive innovation, advance competitiveness, and create lasting impact in organizations and communities, and equip them to lead in a global economy.

Learn more about the Baldrige Foundation by visiting www.baldrigefoundation.org.

Learn more about the Institute for Performance Excellence by visiting www.baldrigeinstitute.org.

About the Alamo Colleges District

For 80 years, the Alamo Colleges District has expanded access to higher education and transformed lives across South-Central Texas and beyond. Founded in 1945, the District has grown into a nationally recognized network of five colleges, serving 88,000 students annually. Known for its high-quality education and affordable cost, the Alamo Colleges District provides exceptional value to students and alumni who are vital contributors to the San Antonio region's economy and culture. Learn more at alamo.edu/80

CONTACT:

Jerry Rees

[email protected]

SOURCE Malcolm Baldrige Foundation