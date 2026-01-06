Baldrige Foundation Announces 2026 Leadership Award Recipients

Awardees Represent Large and Small Businesses, Health Care, Education, Nonprofit, Cybersecurity, Government, and Community

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Racette, President and CEO of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc., today announced the 2026 recipients of the Baldrige Foundation's Leadership Awards.

"The Foundation's Leadership Awards recognize individuals whose leadership reflects the values and principles of the Baldrige Framework and whose service has strengthened organizations, communities, and the broader Baldrige enterprise," said Racette.

David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award

The E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement award recognizes individuals who have performed truly extraordinary service that has changed the world and inspired others to do the same. The award is being presented this year to Governor Bill Anoatubby, the Chickasaw Nation," said Racette. "Under Governor Anoatubby's leadership, the Chickasaw Nation has demonstrated how disciplined management systems, long-term strategy, and values-based governance can drive sustained results for an entire community," Racette continued. "His commitment to operational excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement has strengthened economic development, healthcare, education, and public services for Chickasaw citizens."

Harry S. Hertz Leadership Award

"The Hertz Leadership Award recognizes role-model leaders that challenge, encourage, and empower others to achieve performance excellence," said Racette. The award is being presented this year to Margot Hoffman, Ph.D., President & CEO of The Partnership for Excellence. "Margot's leadership has played a critical role in strengthening the Baldrige enterprise at the state, national, and organizational levels," Racette continued. "Through her work leading The Partnership for Excellence and her role as board chair for the Alliance for Performance Excellence, she has helped organizations translate the Baldrige Framework into practical, results-driven management systems, while also building examiner capability, advancing leadership education, and fostering collaboration across sectors."

Foundation Awards for Leadership Excellence

"Baldrige helps thousands of organizations across the country and around the world, in all sectors of the economy, pursue performance excellence which, in turn, makes a positive difference in people's lives," continued Racette. "The Foundation Awards for Leadership Excellence were established to recognize leaders in Business (Manufacturing, Service, Small Business), Nonprofit, Government, Health Care, Education, Cybersecurity, and Community, who provide exceptional support to Baldrige and the Foundation's mission, helping to sustain Baldrige into the future, and promoting the positive impact of Baldrige on organizational and community success."

The award recipients for 2026 by sector are:

GOVERNMENT

Dell Anderson, M.Ed., LMHC, Executive Director, Renew - Grant Behavioral Health & Wellness

Dawn Bailey, Program Manager/Senior Technical Writer, Baldrige Executive Fellows Program/Forensic Building Science, Inc.

CYBERSECURITY

Dr. Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer/Podcaster, Demo-Force/DrZeroTrust

Dr. Calvin Nobles, Portfolio Vice President & Dean, School of Cybersecurity and Information Technology, University of Maryland Global Campus

BUSINESS

Kay Kendall, Chief Executive Officer & Principal, BaldrigeCoach

Tamer Mohamed Nabil, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling International

NONPROFIT

Dione Geiger, President, The Sterling Council

Dr. Manu K. Vora, Founder & President, Blind Foundation for India

EDUCATION

Michael Fors, Ph.D., Dean, School of Business and Management, City University of Seattle

Dr. Sureshchandar, G.S., Adjunct Professor, IFMR Graduate School of Business, KREA University

HEALTH CARE

Kurt A. Barwis, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Hospital

Jerimiah J. Hodshire, President & Chief Executive Officer, Hillsdale Hospital

C. Daniel Mullins, Ph.D., Professor of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research & Executive Director of the PATIENTS Program, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy

Rick E. Smith, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Troy Regional Medical Center

Ron Smith, MPA, LSSGB, Director of Performance Excellence, Mary Greeley Medical Center

COMMUNITY

David Harrawood, President, Baldrige Group, LLC

Chari S. Mullen, Principal Consultant, CSM Practical Solutions

Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship

The Foundation Board of Directors established the Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship to invest in the next generation of Baldrige scholars and practitioners. The scholarship supports graduate students and recent graduates in attending Baldrige Examiner training, helping expand awareness and application of the Baldrige Framework. Upon completion of training, scholarship recipients serve as Baldrige examiners and help advance awareness and application of the Baldrige Framework.

The 2026 Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship recipients are:

Jill de Jesus, R&R Solutions Delivery Specialist, Syneos Health

Dr. Maria R. Mondala-Duncan, Senior Management Analyst, City of Simi Valley, CA

The Foundation's Leadership Awards will be presented during the Foundation Awards Luncheon held as part of the annual Quest for Excellence® Conference, held March 31, 2026, in Baltimore, Maryland.

For more information on these awards, contact us at [email protected]

For information on the Quest for Excellence® Conference, visit https://baldrigefoundation.org/what-we-do/conferences/quest-for-excellence

The Foundation congratulates all 2026 award recipients for their leadership and service.

SOURCE Malcolm Baldrige Foundation