Alamo Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

SEGUIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Quarter

Second quarter sales and net income are up significantly over the COVID-impacted prior year second quarter:

Total company net sales of $347.6 million , up 29%

Industrial Division net sales of $231.2 million , up 27%

Agricultural Division net sales of $116.3 million , up 35%

Net income of $26.0 million up 100%, or $2.19 per diluted share, up 99%

Adjusted net income of $23.4 million , or $1.97 per diluted share, up 73% (1)

, or per diluted share, up 73% Trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA of $155.3 million , up 7% from full year 2020 (1)

, up 7% from full year 2020 Total debt outstanding reduced by $38.7 million during the second quarter, down 28% from the prior year second quarter

during the second quarter, down 28% from the prior year second quarter Backlog increased 11% during the second quarter to $503.6 million , up 132% over the prior year second quarter

Summary of Results



Alamo Group's net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $347.6 million compared to net sales of $268.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 29%. Net income for the quarter was $26.0 million, or $2.19 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in the previous year's second quarter, an increase of 100% in net income and 99% in net income per diluted share.

For the first six months of 2021 net sales were $658.7 million compared to $583.1 million in the previous year's first six-month period, an increase of 13%. Net income for the first half of 2021 was $43.5 million, or $3.66 per diluted share, versus $28.5 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020, an increase of 53% in net income and 52% in net income per diluted share.

The results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 included a $2.6 million after tax gain on the sale of a facility in the Netherlands while comparable 2020 results included the negative effects of non-cash inventory step up charges of approximately $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 and approximately $2.7 million in the first six months of 2020 related to the Morbark acquisition. Excluding the effects of these non-recurring items, second quarter 2021 adjusted net income was $23.4 million, compared to $13.5 million in the prior year second quarter, an increase of 73%.(1)

Alamo Group's results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 reflect a strong recovery in customer demand compared to prior year periods when the COVID-19 pandemic materially impacted the Company's performance. While the Company has delivered significant year-over-year sales and profitability improvements, percentage margins have not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Operationally, the favorable leveraging effects of higher customer demand have been constrained by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and have been more than offset by a very high rate of input cost inflation which has exceeded the speed at which the Company has been able to effectively implement offsetting pricing actions.

Results by Division

Net sales for Alamo Group's Industrial Division in the second quarter of 2021 were $231.2 million, compared to $182.3 million in the prior year, an increase of 27%. The Division's income from operations for the quarter was $19.9 million compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 43%. For the first six months of 2021, the Industrial Division's net sales were $443.1 million versus $412.2 million in the first six months of 2020, an increase of 8%. The Division's income from operations for the first six months of 2021 was $36.0 million versus $32.2 million in the same period of the prior year, an increase of 12%.

The Industrial Division's current year results benefited from customer demand growth but were constrained by the supply chain disruptions and the unfavorable price-cost changes previously mentioned. Prior year results were materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and included the negative effects of the Morbark non-cash inventory step up charges mentioned above.

The Company's Agricultural Division net sales in the second quarter of 2021 were $116.3 million compared to $86.4 million in the prior year's second quarter, an increase of 35%. The Division's income from operations for the quarter was $13.7 million compared to $8.8 million in 2020, an increase of 56%. For the first six months of 2021, the Agricultural Division's net sales were $215.6 million versus $170.9 million in the prior year, an increase of 26%. The Division's income from operations for the first six months of 2021 was $23.0 million compared to $14.3 million in the prior year, an increase of 61%.

The Agricultural Division continues to enjoy high customer demand aided by low dealer inventories, but it was also affected by supply chain disruptions and input cost increases, which have yet to be fully offset by its pricing actions. However, prior year results in this Division were less affected by the pandemic as compared to the Company's Industrial Division.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results in the context of the opportunities, and the challenges, that were evident in our markets during the second quarter. As the global economy continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, demand for our products gained further momentum in both of our operating divisions, across North America and Europe. As a result, the Company achieved record order bookings for a second quarter and backlog also set a new record. Sales in the quarter improved strongly, and net income doubled compared to the second quarter of 2020. Sales and net income were also significantly improved versus the pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019 and benefited from the contributions of the Dutch Power and Morbark businesses that we acquired in 2019.

"Our Agricultural Division produced excellent sales and net income this quarter. Demand for its products was strong not only in North America and Europe, but also in markets such as Brazil and Australia where we have been steadily developing our presence over the past several years. The Division benefited from robust demand for its mowers and agricultural implements from farm and ranch customers and also achieved modestly higher sales of spare parts compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"Our Industrial Division also produced solid second quarter results as state and municipal governmental budgets recovered somewhat faster than had previously been expected. While governmental sales were much stronger than the comparable period in 2020, they have not yet fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels in most of this Division's product lines including vacuum trucks, sweepers and snow removal equipment. Non-governmental markets for the Division's products also improved, most notably in our Morbark business which serves the forestry and tree care markets. The Industrial Division's results also benefited from an improvement in sales of spare parts compared to the second quarter of 2020.

"While the healthy level of activity in our markets was certainly gratifying, we also faced several significant cost and supply headwinds during the quarter that partly offset the expected benefits of higher sales volume. Input costs for raw materials and certain industrial components continued to rise at a pace that was higher than anticipated and the pricing actions we've taken will take time to catch up and be fully evident in our results. We also continued to experience supply chain disruptions and shipping delays that adversely impacted operational efficiency. Shortages of skilled labor also hindered our ability to ramp up capacity to meet higher demand in several of our larger operations. To address this issue, we are accelerating our deployment of industrial robots to mitigate skilled labor shortages, especially in welding, and we are pleased with the positive results we are seeing from this initiative.

"In spite of these significant challenges and disruptions, the Company produced solid second quarter results. I'm very proud of the way our employees have reacted, quickly taking actions to minimize the negative impact of the headwinds we experienced during the quarter. Our teams achieved healthy sales growth accompanied by a modest expansion of gross margin relative to the prior year second quarter. Our gross margins are now only slightly off from the levels we achieved in the second quarter of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic, and the Company is once again approaching double-digit operating income as a percentage of sales despite the recent cost pressures. I'm also pleased that we were able to further reduce our long-term debt during the quarter.

"Looking forward, the potential of a significant recurrence of coronavirus illness in our communities certainly remains an ongoing concern. Assuming the pandemic does not worsen again, we believe customer buying activity will remain at a good level in both the Agricultural and Industrial segments through at least the remainder of 2021. Supported by our backlog of almost $504 million, Alamo Group's outlook for the next several quarters remains quite positive. However, at the moment, it is difficult to predict when the headwinds we experienced during the second quarter will abate. Our expectation is that they will persist at least through the balance of 2021 and some issues, such as the ongoing shortage of computer chips, which can impact our truck chassis and tractor deliveries, are now expected to persist into early 2022. We will continue to take appropriate price actions to address changes in our cost structure, and will continue to work closely with our suppliers to work through the ongoing supply chain disruptions. Most importantly, we continue to invest in our people, processes and equipment to expand our capability to deliver the backlog as efficiently as possible. So, while the second quarter was certainly a challenging one, I am pleased with the solid financial and operating results we have achieved and I remain optimistic that the Company will continue to perform well for the remainder of the year. "

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: overall market demand, continuing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic including more significant supply chain disruptions, reductions in customer demand, sales and profitability declines, operational disruptions, full or partial facility closures, and other similar impacts, inflation, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 85,630





$ 82,002



Accounts receivable, net

253,179





229,714



Inventories

264,540





248,706



Other current assets

19,171





11,691



Total current assets

622,520





572,113

















Rental equipment, net

38,619





48,583

















Property, plant and equipment

149,380





156,210

















Goodwill

194,936





195,457



Intangible assets

185,581





198,925



Other non-current assets

17,790





18,400

















Total assets

$ 1,208,826





$ 1,189,688

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 104,715





$ 63,417



Income taxes payable

2,724





2,619



Accrued liabilities

62,107





52,615



Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,069





15,072



Total current liabilities

184,615





133,723

















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

299,910





423,723



Long-term tax liability

4,408





6,778



Deferred pension liability

1,219





1,464



Other long-term liabilities

26,921





25,361



Deferred income taxes

19,872





21,488

















Total stockholders' equity

671,881





577,151

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,208,826





$ 1,189,688





Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2021

6/30/2020

6/30/2021

6/30/2020 Net sales:















Industrial

$ 231,207



$ 182,257



$ 443,118



$ 412,232

Agricultural

116,343



86,378



215,621



170,851

Total net sales

347,550



268,635



658,739



583,083



















Cost of sales

259,410



200,810



494,173



436,318

Gross margin

88,140



67,825



164,566



146,765





25.4 %

25.2 %

25.0 %

25.2 %

















Selling, general and administration expense

50,887



41,551



98,217



92,799

Amortization expense

3,663



3,613



7,321



7,449

Income from operations

33,590



22,661



59,028



46,517





9.7 %

8.4 %

9.0 %

8.0 %

















Interest expense

(2,854)



(3,941)



(5,467)



(9,460)

Interest income

293



306



581



662

Other income (expense)

3,253



(1,288)



2,623



1,053



















Income before income taxes

34,282



17,738



56,765



38,772

Provision for income taxes

8,245



4,749



13,266



10,255



















Net Income

$ 26,037



$ 12,989



$ 43,499



$ 28,517



















Net income per common share:

































Basic

$ 2.20



$ 1.10



$ 3.68



$ 2.42



















Diluted

$ 2.19



$ 1.10



$ 3.66



$ 2.41



















Average common shares:















Basic

11,842



11,778



11,831



11,769



















Diluted

11,902



11,842



11,892



11,835





















Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS, related to the impact of non-recurring items, of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Attachment 2 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 3 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of the step-up inventory charge at Morbark, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance.

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited)

Impact of Non-recurring Items





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Operating Income - GAAP

$ 33,590



$ 22,661



$ 59,028



$ 46,517

(add: acquisition inventory step-up charge)

—



711



—



2,662

Adjusted Operating Income - non-GAAP

$ 33,590



$ 23,372



$ 59,028



$ 49,179



















Net Income - GAAP

$ 26,037



$ 12,989



$ 43,499



$ 28,517

(add: acquisition inventory step-up charge)

—



523



—



1,958

(less: gain on sale of property)

(2,635)



—



(2,635)



—

Adjusted Net Income - non-GAAP

$ 23,402



$ 13,512



$ 40,864



$ 30,475



















Diluted EPS - GAAP

$ 2.19



$ 1.10



$ 3.66



$ 2.41

(add: acquisition inventory step-up charge)

—



0.04



—



0.17

(less: gain on sale of property)

(0.22)



—



(0.22)



—

Adjusted Diluted EPS - non-GAAP

$ 1.97



$ 1.14



$ 3.44



$ 2.58



Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2021

2020

% change from

2020

$

%



















Industrial $ 231,207



$ 182,257



26.9 %

$ 3,949



2.2 % Agricultural 116,343



86,378



34.7 %

5,172



6.0 % Total net sales $ 347,550



$ 268,635



29.4 %

$ 9,121



3.4 %





























































Six Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2021

2020

% change from

2020

$

%



















Industrial $ 443,118



$ 412,232



7.5 %

$ 7,017



1.7 % Agricultural 215,621



170,851



26.2 %

6,517



3.8 % Total net sales $ 658,739



$ 583,083



13.0 %

$ 13,534



2.3 %





















Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,069



$ 15,072





Long-term debt,net of current

299,910



423,723





Total debt

$ 314,979



$ 438,795



















Total cash

85,630



82,002





Total Debt Net of Cash

$ 229,349



$ 356,793



$ (127,444)

















EBITDA



Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

















Income from operations

$ 59,028



$ 46,517



$ 105,676



$ 93,165

Depreciation

14,964



14,565



29,493



29,094

Amortization

7,655



7,783



15,252



15,380

EBITDA

$ 81,647



$ 68,865



$ 150,421



$ 137,639





















Adjusted EBITDA



Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

December 31,

2020

















Income from operations

$ 59,028



$ 46,517



$ 105,676



$ 93,165

adjust: acquisition inventory step-up charge

—



2,662



2,168



4,830

adjust: redundancy costs

—



—



2,730



2,730

Adjusted Income from operations

$ 59,028



$ 49,179



$ 110,574



$ 100,725

Depreciation

14,964



14,565



29,493



29,094

Amortization

7,655



7,783



15,252



15,380

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 81,647



$ 71,527



$ 155,319



$ 145,199





















