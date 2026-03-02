ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2025

SEGUIN, Texas, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights:

Fourth Quarter Results:

Net sales of $373.7 million compared to $385.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Fully diluted EPS was $1.28 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $1.70 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $44.8 million was 12.0% of net sales

Continued optimizing our manufacturing footprint to reduce fixed cost and streamline operations

Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Petersen Industries, a leader in grapple equipment serving bulky waste end market; the transaction successfully closed in January 2026

Full Year Results:

Net sales of $1,603.7 million compared to $1,628.5 million in 2024

Fully diluted EPS was $8.59 per share and adjusted fully diluted EPS was $9.37 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $216.9 million was 13.5% of net sales

Operating cash flow was $177.5 million, resulting in a 171% conversion of net income to cash

Total debt was $205.7 million and cash was $309.7 million, or $103.9 million in excess of debt

Robert Hureau, Alamo Group's President, and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Fiscal year 2025 was a year of transition as we position our Company for long term growth and success. Over the past few months, we've taken several decisive steps to strengthen our foundation including restructuring certain manufacturing facilities, reshaping the organizational structure, sharpening our commercial and operational priorities, accelerating our M&A engine and setting a clear vision for the future. Despite the challenges in the quarter, I'm excited about where we are taking our company and the success that lies ahead."

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $373.7 million, a decrease of 3.0% compared to $385.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.28 compared to $2.33 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $1.70 compared to $2.39 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44.8 million, or 12.0% of net sales, compared to $51.8 million, or 13.4% of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division were $234.9 million, an increase of 4.2% compared to $225.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division was $41.5 million, or 17.7%, compared to $35.5 million, or 15.7%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division were $138.7 million, a decrease of 13.2%, compared to $159.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division was $3.2 million, or 2.3%, compared to $16.3 million, or 10.2%, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Mr. Hureau commented, "The fourth quarter reflected mixed performance for the Company. Our Industrial Equipment Division delivered stellar results while our Vegetation Management Division continued to experience headwinds. The Vegetation Management Division continued to face weak end-market demand, particularly in tree care and recycling, agriculture and municipal mowing. Each of these markets was impacted by low housing demand, low crop prices, elevated interest rates, and further amplified by tariff-driven costs and uncertainty. Amid these end market dynamics, we intensified our focus on cost discipline and continued to improve manufacturing throughput, particularly in those facilities that underwent consolidation earlier in the year. These actions are showing significant progress."

He further added, "Regarding the Industrial Equipment Division, we performed quite well in terms of net sales growth, adjusted EBITDA margins, and solid bookings. The Excavator and Vacuum Truck, and Sweepers and Safety businesses delivered double-digit growth in net orders and net sales. Snow performed quite well also. The Division delivered impressive adjusted operating income of 14.9%, benefiting from strong net sales and favorable mix.

In addition, total Company cash flows were also strong enabling investment in the business and positioning us well to take advantage of a growing pipeline of acquisition targets."

Full Year Results

Net sales for the full year 2025 were $1,603.7 million, a decrease of 1.5% compared to $1,628.5 million for the full year 2024. Net income per fully diluted share for the full year 2025 was $8.59 compared to $9.63 for the full year 2024. Adjusted net income per fully diluted share for the full year 2025 was $9.37 compared to $10.12 for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 was $216.9 million, or 13.5% of net sales, compared to $228.4 million, or 14.0% of net sales, for the full year 2024.

Net sales for the full year 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division were $949.7 million, an increase of 12.6% compared to $843.3 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 in the Industrial Equipment Division was $157.5 million, or 16.6%, compared to $136.1 million, or 16.1%, for the full year 2024.

Net sales for the full year 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division were $654.1 million, a decrease of 16.7% compared to $785.2 million for the full year 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2025 in the Vegetation Management Division was $59.4 million, or 9.1%, compared to $92.3 million, or 11.8%, for the full year 2024.

Operating cash flow for the full year was $177.5 million. At December 31, 2025, total debt was $205.7 million and total cash was $309.7 million. Reflecting the resilience of the Company's business and continued confidence in its future, the Company increased its quarterly dividend from $0.30 to $0.34 per share. This 13.3% increase in the dividend per share highlights the Company's strong financial position and commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Mr. Hureau commented, "Our strong cash generation and solid balance sheet create tremendous opportunity for us to invest in the business and advance our long-term strategy. The acquisition of Petersen Industries is a great example of how we're positioning the Company for growth. We look forward to discussing our results and priorities in more detail during our upcoming earnings conference call."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the manufacture and sale of high-quality, purpose-built industrial and vegetation management equipment. We serve end-markets such as infrastructure building and maintenance, industrial construction, public works, land maintenance, agriculture and tree care. Our products are sold to independent equipment dealers and directly to contractors and municipalities. Product categories include vocational products (vacuum trucks, street sweepers, roadside safety equipment, excavators, and snow removal equipment) and light machinery (tractor mounted mowing equipment, land maintenance and recycling equipment) as well as related after-market parts and services. The Company operates two divisions: the Industrial Equipment Division and the Vegetation Management Division. Founded in 1969, the Company has approximately 3,800 employees and operates 27 manufacturing facilities in North America, Canada, Europe, Brazil and Australia. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including tariffs, trade wars, and the effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(Tables Follow)

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

12/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025

12/31/2024 Net sales:













Vegetation Management $ 138,746

$ 159,802

$ 654,053

$ 785,199 Industrial Equipment 234,904

225,521

949,662

843,314 Total Net Sales 373,650

385,323

1,603,715

1,628,513















Cost of Sales 288,649

293,535

1,205,898

1,216,025 Gross Margin 85,001

91,788

397,817

412,488

22.7 %

23.8 %

24.8 %

25.3 %















Selling, general and administration expense 58,260

53,295

229,657

231,453 Amortization Expense 4,210

4,052

16,547

16,227 Income from Operations 22,531

34,441

151,613

164,808

6.0 %

8.9 %

9.5 %

10.1 %















Interest Expense (4,102)

(3,473)

(14,877)

(20,548) Interest Income 1,614

760

5,569

2,637 Other Income (expense) 1,263

2,730

(2,793)

2,731















Income before income taxes 21,306

34,458

139,512

149,628 Provision for income taxes 5,794

6,377

35,711

33,698















Net Income $ 15,512

$ 28,081

$ 103,801

$ 115,930















Net Income per common share:





























Basic $ 1.29

$ 2.35

$ 8.64

$ 9.69















Diluted $ 1.28

$ 2.33

$ 8.59

$ 9.63















Average common shares:













Basic 12,033

11,979

12,018

11,968















Diluted 12,082

12,043

12,077

12,037

















Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 309,659



$ 197,274

Accounts receivable, net

276,866



305,561

Inventories

383,252



343,363

Other current assets

28,316



11,297

Total current assets

998,093



857,495















Rental equipment, net

61,102



52,942















Property, plant and equipment

165,977



158,332















Goodwill

214,611



203,027

Intangible assets

144,932



151,360

Other non-current assets

21,901



27,123















Total assets

$ 1,606,616



$ 1,450,279















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 125,130



$ 84,505

Income taxes payable

2,332



13,259

Accrued liabilities

75,905



77,537

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,000



15,008

Total current liabilities

218,367



190,309















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

190,748



205,473

Long term tax payable

470



626

Other long-term liabilities

24,113



24,619

Deferred income taxes

24,215



10,998

Total liabilities

457,913



432,025















Total stockholders' equity

1,148,703



1,018,254















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,606,616



$ 1,450,279



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net income $ 103,801

$ 115,930 Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Provision for doubtful accounts 129

1,718 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 27,084

26,865 Depreciation - Rental equipment 11,740

9,992 Amortization of intangibles 16,547

16,227 Amortization of debt issuance 703

703 Stock-based compensation expense 9,938

9,141 Provision for deferred income tax expense (benefit) 10,583

(3,607) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (2,564)

(639) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 40,618

47,012 Inventories (28,135)

26,494 Rental equipment (19,741)

(23,830) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,823

(2,608) Trade accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,243

(15,673) Income taxes payable (27,375)

1,000 Long-term tax payable (156)

(2,007) Other long-term liabilities, net (2,695)

3,060 Net cash provided by operating activities 177,543

209,778







Investing Activities





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (18,283)

— Purchase of property, plant and equipment (30,627)

(24,993) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 4,480

3,045 Purchase of patents (1,763)

(233) Net cash used in investing activities (46,193)

(22,181)







Financing Activities





Borrowings on bank revolving credit facility 50,000

195,000 Repayments on bank revolving credit facility (50,000)

(195,000) Principal payments on long-term debt and finance leases (15,007)

(15,069) Contingent consideration payment from acquisition —

(4,402) Dividends paid (14,415)

(12,442) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,650

1,912 Common stock repurchased (3,022)

(1,972) Net cash used in financing activities (30,794)

(31,973)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,829

(10,269) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 112,385

145,355 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 197,274

51,919 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 309,659

$ 197,274







Cash paid during the period for:





Interest $ 14,735

$ 20,787 Income taxes 52,932

40,426

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "Non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS, related to certain items that the management believes are not indicative of underlying performance. Adjusted Operating Income accounts for these impacts on a pre-tax basis and Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS are calculated on a after-tax basis. Management believes isolating certain items from the core operating performance improves comparability across periods, and reflects how management plans and assesses the business.

Attachment 2 shows reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as Backlog, Adjusted Operating Income, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA.

Attachment 4 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division.

Attachment 1 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share numbers) (Unaudited) Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Operating Income

$ 22,531

$ 34,441

$ 151,613

$ 164,808 CEO Transition(1)

—

—

2,310

— Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

1,647

—

3,274

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

7,323

1,002

9,262

4,228 Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted Operating Income

$ 31,501

$ 35,443

$ 166,459

$ 172,592 Adjusted Operating Income % net sales

8.4 %

9.2 %

10.4 %

10.6 %



































Net Income

$ 15,512

$ 28,081

$ 103,801

$ 115,930 CEO Transition(1), net of tax benefit $— and $591, respectively

—

—

1,719

— Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2), net of tax benefit $422 and $838, respectively

1,225

—

2,436

— Restructuring Expenses(3), net of tax benefit $1,318 and $226, $1,815, and $952, respectively

3,832

776

5,274

3,276 Gradall Strike(4), net of tax benefit $ — and $851, respectively

—

—

—

2,705 Adjusted Net Income

$ 20,569

$ 28,857

$ 113,230

$ 121,911



































Fully Diluted EPS

$ 1.28

$ 2.33

$ 8.59

$ 9.63 CEO Transition(1)

—

—

0.14

— Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

0.10

—

0.20

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

0.32

0.06

0.44

0.27 Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

0.22 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS

$ 1.70

$ 2.39

$ 9.37

$ 10.12













Notes:







1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.







2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.







3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.







4. Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 2 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited) EBITDA



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Net Income

$ 15,512

$ 28,081

$ 103,801

$ 115,930

















Interest, net

2,488

2,713

9,308

17,911 Provision for income taxes

5,794

6,377

35,711

33,698 Depreciation

9,961

9,573

38,824

36,857 Amortization

4,210

4,052

16,547

16,227 EBITDA

$ 37,965

$ 50,796

$ 204,191

$ 220,623 EBITDA % net sales

10.2 %

13.2 %

12.7 %

13.5 %

















Adjustments:















CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ —

$ 2,310

$ — Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

1,647

—

3,274

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

5,150

1,002

7,089

4,228 Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 44,762

$ 51,798

$ 216,864

$ 228,407 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

12.0 %

13.4 %

13.5 %

14.0 %











Notes:







1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.







2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.







3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.







4. Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 3 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited) Industrial Equipment Division Performance





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Backlog









$ 400,955

$ 481,544

















Net Sales

$ 234,904

$ 225,521

$ 949,662

$ 843,314

















Income from Operations

33,104

27,973

128,645

108,251 Income from Operations % net sales

14.1 %

12.4 %

13.5 %

12.8 %

















Adjustments:















CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,206

$ — Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

913

—

1,762

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,027

—

1,027

— Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted Operating Income

$ 35,044

$ 27,973

$ 132,640

$ 111,807 Adjusted Operating Income % of sales

14.9 %

12.4 %

14.0 %

13.3 %

















Depreciation

$ 5,712

$ 5,131

$ 22,174

$ 19,191 Amortization

1,258

1,127

4,774

4,508 Other income (expense)

(472)

1,249

(2,122)

605

















EBITDA

$ 39,602

$ 35,480

$ 153,471

$ 132,555 EBITDA % net Sales

16.9 %

15.7 %

16.2 %

15.7 % Adjustments:















CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,206

$ — Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

913

—

1,762

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

1,027

—

1,027

— Gradall Strike(4)

—

—

—

3,556 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,542

$ 35,480

$ 157,466

$ 136,111 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

17.7 %

15.7 %

16.6 %

16.1 %







Notes:











1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.











2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.











3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.











4. Gradall strike represents lost profitability during the 5-week labor strike in Q2, 2024.

Attachment 3 (continued) Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited) Vegetation Management Division Performance





















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Backlog









$ 198,735

$ 187,102

















Net Sales

$ 138,746

$ 159,802

$ 654,053

$ 785,199

















Income from Operations

(10,573)

6,468

22,968

56,557 Income from Operations % net sales

(7.6) %

4.0 %

3.5 %

7.2 %

















Adjustments:















CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,104

$ — Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

734

—

1,512

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

6,296

1,002

8,235

4,228 Adjusted Operating Income

$ (3,543)

$ 7,470

$ 33,819

$ 60,785 Adjusted Operating Income % of sales

(2.6) %

4.7 %

5.2 %

7.7 %

















Depreciation

$ 4,249

$ 4,442

$ 16,650

$ 17,666 Amortization

2,952

2,925

11,773

11,719 Other (income) expense

1,735

1,481

(671)

2,126

















EBITDA

$ (1,637)

$ 15,316

$ 50,720

$ 88,068 EBITDA % net Sales

(1.2) %

9.6 %

7.8 %

11.2 % Adjustments:















CEO Transition(1)

$ —

$ —

$ 1,104

$ — Acquisition and Integration Expenses(2)

734

—

1,512

— Restructuring Expenses(3)

4,123

1,002

6,062

4,228 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 3,220

$ 16,318

$ 59,398

$ 92,296 Adjusted EBITDA % net sales

2.3 %

10.2 %

9.1 %

11.8 %







Notes:











1. CEO Transition includes accelerated stock compensation, recruiting expenses, sign-on bonus, and moving expenses.











2. Acquisition and integration expenses include advisory fees for both unsuccessful and successful deals.











3. Restructuring expenses include severance cost, relocation and set up cost, reduction in the realizable value of inventory as a result of strategic brand review, offset by gain on sale of Gibson City, Illinois facility.

Attachment 4 Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited) Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash

















December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,000

$ 15,008



Long-term debt, net of current

190,748

205,473



Total Debt

$ 205,748

$ 220,481

















Total Cash

309,659

197,274



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ (103,911)

$ 23,207

$ 127,118















Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended December 31,





Change due to currency

translation

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 138,746

$ 159,802

(13.2) %

$ 3,364

2.1 % Industrial Equipment 234,904

225,521

4.2 %

1,453

0.6 % Total Net Sales $ 373,650

$ 385,323

(3.0) %

$ 4,817

1.3 %





























































Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





Change due to currency

translation

2025

2024

% change

from 2024

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 654,053

$ 785,199

(16.7) %

$ 3,986

0.5 % Industrial Equipment 949,662

843,314

12.6 %

(94)

— % Total Net Sales $ 1,603,715

$ 1,628,513

(1.5) %

$ 3,892

0.2 %





















