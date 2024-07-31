ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

SEGUIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter

Net Sales of $416.3 million , down 5.5% versus prior year Industrial Equipment net sales of $204.8 million , up 14.2% Vegetation Management net sales of $211.5 million , down 19.1%

Income from operations of $43.3 million , 10.4% of net sales

Net income of $28.3 million

Second quarter fully diluted EPS of $2.35 per share; EPS results of $2.35 per share include the unfavorable impact of Gradall strike of approximately $0.22 per share

Total debt net of cash improved $60.5 million or 25.7% compared to second quarter 2023 (1)

Backlog remained healthy at $768.9 million at the end of the second quarter 2024 (1)

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA of $236.6 million , at 14.1% of Net Sales (1)

Cost reduction actions taken expected to achieve approximately $10 million of savings in the remainder of 2024, net of restructuring costs

Results for the Quarter

Second quarter 2024 net sales were $416.3 million compared to $440.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Gross margin was $108.2 million, or 26.0% of net sales, compared to $118.1 million, or 26.8% of net sales in the comparison period of 2023. Strong Industrial Equipment Division results partially offset the Vegetation Management headwinds.

Net income was $28.3 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to $36.4 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. The Company's backlog at the end of the second quarter remained healthy at $768.9 million. While Vegetation Management backlog normalized to pre-Covid levels, Industrial Equipment backlog continues to grow and is 16% higher versus the end of the second quarter 2023.

Comments on Results

Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "The second quarter, as expected, proved to be challenging for us despite a very strong performance from our Industrial Equipment Division. Global softness in the markets for our Vegetation Management equipment continued, and channel inventories remained above normal levels. Order activity remained strong in the Industrial Equipment Division as both governmental and industrial customers continued to invest in their maintenance equipment fleets at an elevated pace.

"We were pleased that our Industrial Equipment Division had another outstanding quarter with second quarter net sales of $204.8 million, up 14%, versus the second quarter of 2023. The strong sales growth came despite the five-week strike by the unionized workers at the Company's Gradall manufacturing facility. The Division's profitability was excellent with second quarter operating income of $27.3 million, 13.3% of net sales. This Division booked new orders valued at nearly $194.0 million during the quarter, up 10% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Division backlog at the end of the quarter was $550.9 million versus $475.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. While activity was strong across all of the Division's product lines, snow removal was exceptionally strong, especially for the second quarter, which is historically a slower period. The Division also benefited from another solid performance from our Royal Truck business where demand for its crash attenuator trucks remained healthy."

"The Vegetation Management Division experienced market headwinds in the second quarter. Net sales were $211.5 million and operating income was $16.0 million, or 7.6% of net sales. This Division booked new orders valued at $150.2 million, on par with orders received in the second quarter of 2023. Division backlog at the end of the quarter was $218.0 million versus $415.7 million at the same point in 2023, normalizing to pre-Covid levels. Activity remained soft in the Forestry, Tree Care and Agricultural end markets. Governmental mowing was a bright spot for this Division with sales, operating income and backlog all moving higher compared to the second quarter of 2023. While progress was made with destocking during the period, channel inventories constrained this Division's sales and order bookings again in the second quarter."

"As a result of the market situation in Vegetation Management, we have taken actions to improve our operating efficiencies, reduce costs and eliminate excess capacity. In the first six months of 2024, the Company has reduced its global employee population by nearly 7% with most of the reduction made in the second quarter. We have also accelerated planning for several additional facility consolidations, and plans are underway to convert one of our Vegetation Management manufacturing facilities for the production of industrial products. Savings associated with efficiency and cost reduction actions taken in the first half of 2024 are expected to be approximately $10 million on a full year basis, net of the associated restructuring costs.

"Our outlook for the third quarter and the balance of 2024 remains somewhat cautious. While progress is being made and dealer inventories are moving lower, more work remains to be done to reduce channel inventory. However, the prospects for our Industrial Equipment Division remain excellent for the remainder of 2024 and into the first quarter of 2025, given this Division's robust order backlog and healthy pipeline of active sales opportunities. Despite the cautious near-term outlook, we are encouraged by the cost reduction measures we have already taken and the further actions we plan to implement in the coming months, which we expect will benefit our results in the second half of 2024 and beyond."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,050 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2024. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure or other information relating to our GAAP financial measures that we have provided to investors in order to allow greater transparency and a deeper understanding of our financial condition and operating results. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure or for a more detailed explanation of financial results, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation" below and the Attachments thereto.

Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 118,535



$ 112,061

Accounts receivable, net

388,512



378,675

Inventories

385,136



369,319

Other current assets

15,293



11,916

Total current assets

907,476



871,971















Rental equipment, net

46,630



36,375















Property, plant and equipment

161,603



163,434















Goodwill

204,766



197,445

Intangible assets

159,708



164,376

Other non-current assets

25,787



24,158















Total assets

$ 1,505,970



$ 1,457,759















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Trade accounts payable

$ 102,947



$ 116,287

Income taxes payable

12,829



11,284

Accrued liabilities

76,772



72,266

Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

15,008



15,008

Total current liabilities

207,556



214,845















Long-term debt, net of current maturities

278,591



332,576

Long-term tax liability

490



2,464

Other long-term liabilities

23,964



22,804

Deferred income taxes

15,653



19,128















Total stockholders' equity

979,716



865,942















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,505,970



$ 1,457,759



Alamo Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



6/30/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023 Net sales:















Vegetation Management

$ 211,535

$ 261,346

$ 435,282

$ 517,781 Industrial Equipment

204,768

179,348

406,607

334,684 Total net sales

416,303

440,694

841,889

852,465

















Cost of sales

308,122

322,620

622,076

621,884 Gross margin

108,181

118,074

219,813

230,581



26.0 %

26.8 %

26.1 %

27.0 %

















Selling, general and administration expense

60,817

59,858

121,411

119,526 Amortization expense

4,055

3,824

8,114

7,639 Income from operations

43,309

54,392

90,288

103,416



10.4 %

12.3 %

10.7 %

12.1 %

















Interest expense

(6,098)

(6,837)

(12,189)

(12,777) Interest income

514

357

1,315

740 Other income (expense)

(65)

(1,046)

33

(44)

















Income before income taxes

37,660

46,866

79,447

91,335 Provision for income taxes

9,336

10,492

19,003

21,612

















Net Income

$ 28,324

$ 36,374

$ 60,444

$ 69,723

















Net income per common share:

































Basic

$ 2.36

$ 3.05

$ 5.05

$ 5.85

















Diluted

$ 2.35

$ 3.03

$ 5.02

$ 5.82

















Average common shares:















Basic

11,974

11,921

11,959

11,910

















Diluted

12,044

11,993

12,032

11,977

Alamo Group Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

From time to time, Alamo Group Inc. may disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures" in the course of its earnings releases, earnings conference calls, financial presentations and otherwise. For these purposes, "GAAP" refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines a "non-GAAP financial measure" as a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that is subject to adjustments that effectively exclude or include amounts from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Alamo Group are provided as additional information to investors in order to provide them with greater transparency about, or an alternative method for assessing, our financial condition and operating results. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Whenever we refer to a non-GAAP financial measure, we will also generally present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, along with a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure we reference and such comparable GAAP financial measure.

Attachment 1 discloses a non-GAAP financial presentation related to the impact of currency translation on net sales by division. Attachment 2 shows the net change in our total debt net of cash and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company considers this information useful to investors to allow better comparability of period-to-period operating performance. Attachment 3 reflects Division performance inclusive of non-GAAP financial measures such as backlog and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA").

Attachment 1

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Impact of Currency Translation on Net Sales by Division





















Three Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2024

2023

% change

from 2023

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 211,535

$ 261,346

(19.1) %

$ (844)

(0.3) % Industrial Equipment 204,768

179,348

14.2 %

(696)

(0.4) % Total net sales $ 416,303

$ 440,694

(5.5) %

$ (1,540)

(0.3) %









































Six Months Ended June 30,





Change due to currency

translation

2024

2023

% change

from 2023

$

%



















Vegetation Management $ 435,282

$ 517,781

(15.9) %

$ 1,331

0.3 % Industrial Equipment 406,607

334,684

21.5 %

(478)

(0.1) % Total net sales $ 841,889

$ 852,465

(1.2) %

$ 853

0.1 %





















Attachment 2

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Consolidated Net Change of Total Debt, Net of Cash



June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

Net Change













Current maturities

$ 15,008

$ 15,008



Long-term debt,net of current

278,591

332,576



Total debt

$ 293,599

$ 347,584

















Total cash

118,535

112,061



Total Debt Net of Cash

$ 175,064

$ 235,523

$ (60,459)















EBITDA



Six Months Ended

Trailing Twelve Months Ended



June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

















Income from operations

$ 90,288

$ 103,416

$ 184,839

$ 197,967 Depreciation

18,093

15,529

35,018

32,454 Amortization

8,465

7,990

16,697

16,222 EBITDA

$ 116,846

$ 126,935

$ 236,554

$ 246,643



















Attachment 3

Alamo Group Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Vegetation Management Division Performance





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Backlog









$ 217,967

$ 415,727

















Net Sales

$ 211,535

$ 261,346

435,282

517,781

















Income from Operations

16,006

35,561

37,685

72,069



7.6 %

13.6 %

8.7 %

13.9 %

















Depreciation

4,434

3,829

8,767

7,420 Amortization

3,033

3,047

6,076

6,086

















EBITDA

23,473

42,437

52,528

85,575



11.1 %

16.2 %

12.1 %

16.5 %

Industrial Equipment Division Performance





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Backlog









$ 550,922

$ 475,464

















Net Sales

$ 204,768

$ 179,348

406,607

334,684

















Income from Operations

27,303

18,831

52,603

31,347



13.3 %

10.5 %

12.9 %

9.4 %

















Depreciation

4,724

4,074

9,326

8,109 Amortization

1,197

952

2,389

1,904

















EBITDA

33,224

23,857

64,318

41,360



16.2 %

13.3 %

15.8 %

12.4 %

