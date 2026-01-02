ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES HIGHER REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, raising the quarterly dividend amount by $0.04 per quarter. This significant dividend increase of more than 13 percent underscores Alamo Group's unwavering commitment to delivering long-term value to its shareholders and is aligned with the Company's disciplined capital allocation strategy. The consistency of the Company's annual dividend increases reflects the resilience of the business and continued confidence in the Company's future. Payment of the January dividend will be made on January 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2026.

Alamo Group is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality industrial and vegetation management equipment essential for public and private infrastructure maintenance and responsible land management practices. Our products include vacuum trucks, hydro-excavator machines, street sweepers, snow and ice removal equipment, truck and tractor-mounted mowing attachments, recycling and tree care equipment, and other industrial and vegetation maintenance equipment, and related after-market parts and services. The Company operates 27 plants in North America, Europe, Australia, and Brazil as of September 30, 2025.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, unanticipated acquisition results, increasing costs due to inflation, disease outbreaks, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in the Ukraine and the Middle East, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

