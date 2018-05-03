Alamo Group Announces New Chairman Of The Board

Mr. Baty has served as an independent director of Alamo Group since August of 2011, and as Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board since December of 2016. In connection with Mr. Baty's appointment as Chairman of the Board, Ms. Tracy Jokinen has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,370 employees and operates 26 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2018. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

