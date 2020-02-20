Alamo Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be members of senior management.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 800-367-2403 (domestic) or 334-777-6978 (international). For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available until Wednesday, March 4, 2020 by dialing 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (internationally), passcode 3971238.

The live broadcast of Alamo Group Inc.'s quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.alamo-group.com (under "Investor Relations/Events & Presentations") on Friday, February 28, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call ends and will be archived on the Company's website for 60 days.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,625 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2019. Including the newly acquired Morbark business, our products also include forestry and tree maintenance equipment and we have approximately 4,345 employees and operate 32 plants globally. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Morbark acquisition including future financial performance, potential accretion impacts, and synergistic benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, acquisition integration issues, tariffs and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

