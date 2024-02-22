ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER, APPOINTMENT OF NEW BOARD CHAIR AND APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

News provided by

Alamo Group Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 16:16 ET

SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that Roderick ("Rock") R. Baty will retire from the Board of Directors effective April 30, 2024. Mr. Baty joined the Board in August 2011 and has served in various capacities during his tenure. Mr. Baty was appointed Independent Board Chair on May 3, 2018. Upon Mr. Baty's retirement from the Board, current Board member, Richard ("Rick") W. Parod, will be appointed the new Independent Board Chair effective April 30, 2024.

The Company also today announced that it has appointed Paul D. Householder as a new independent member of the Board effective February 22, 2024. Mr. Householder is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Ag Growth International Inc. (Toronto: AGN). Mr. Householder joined Ag Growth International Inc. in 2019 as Executive Vice President, International. In 2022, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and elected to the Board of Directors. Ag Growth International Inc. is a manufacturer of portable and stationary grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment, including augers, belt conveyors, storage bins, handling accessories and aeration equipment. Prior to joining Ag Growth International Inc., Mr. Householder spent 28 years at Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD), holding several global leadership roles focusing on continuous improvement, business development, sales, and engineering.

Alamo Chief Executive Officer and President, Jeffery A. Leonard, commented on the above changes as follows, "We will certainly miss Rock and want to thank him for his leadership and guidance in his role as Chair and for his devotion to the Company during his long tenure on the Board. He has been extremely instrumental in helping us get to where we are today. We are excited for Rick to step in as the new Independent Board Chair. We look forward to his capable leadership and guidance of the Board in the future. Finally, we are very pleased to have Paul join the Board and look forward to working with him. Paul brings decades of valuable international experience to the Board."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for vegetation management, infrastructure maintenance and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 4,350 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of December 31, 2023. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: adverse economic conditions which could lead to a reduction in overall market demand, supply chain disruptions, labor constraints, unanticipated acquisition results, increasing costs due to inflation, new or unanticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical risks, including effects of the war in Ukraine, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

SOURCE Alamo Group Inc.

Also from this source

ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES RECORD 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Highlights Ninth consecutive quarterly...

ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machinery

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.