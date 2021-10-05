Alamo Plastic Surgery - Voted #1 Best Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. William Albright owner of Alamo Plastic Surgery was voted #1 for Best Cosmetic Surgery in San Antonio by his patients and SA Current readers. Only two years after relocating his practice, Dr. Albright has firmly established himself as one of the best plastic surgeons for breast and body procedures. A native of San Antonio, Dr. Albright enjoys providing great results to his patients and boosting their self confidence.

To quote a recent review, "Dr. Albright is basically the fairy godmother from Cinderella. After 14 years of my stomach looking like a deflated balloon, he waved his magic wand (skillfully performed abdominoplasty and diastasis recti repair) and made me feel pretty and comfortable in my skin again…10/10 definitely recommend."

Dr. Albright has practiced plastic surgery for over nine years. He attended medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, graduating with top honors. He was then accepted into an extremely competitive six-year integrated plastic surgery program at Penn State. After graduating as Chief Resident, he worked as a clinical professor at University of Iowa for three years and has had additional surgery training in Brazil.

About Alamo Plastic Surgery

A leading board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Albright consistently delivers life-changing plastic surgery experiences and outcomes for his patients. Alamo Plastic Surgery specializes in breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers. Our mission is to provide incredible results through patient education, empowerment, and exceptional surgical techniques.

