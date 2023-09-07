Alarm Monitoring Market to grow by USD 10.66 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Market driven by the increasing prevalence of crimes globally- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The alarm monitoring market by technology (Wired telecommunication network, Cellular wireless network, Wireless radio network, and IP network) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2022 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the alarm monitoring market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 10.66 billion. The increasing prevalence of crimes globally is notably driving the market growth. According to new statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2020, the US experienced its most important recorded annual increase in murders, with the national murder rate rising by 30%, the biggest jump in six decades. Consequently, the surge in criminal activities is motivating individuals to seek products that provide enhanced security for themselves and their families, especially children. These circumstances encourage individuals to invest in alarm monitoring systems, thereby driving the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alarm Monitoring Market 2022-2026

The alarm monitoring market is segmented by technology (Wired telecommunication network, Cellular wireless network, Wireless radio network, and IP network) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The alarm monitoring market share growth by the wired telecommunication network segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wired alarm systems are generally perceived as marginally more dependable than their wireless counterparts. This is primarily due to the physical connectivity of every component within the system, virtually eliminating the possibility of interference. While wireless networks are garnering increased attention on a global scale, wired telecommunication networks are anticipated to maintain a substantial presence in developing nations. This aspect is poised to propel market growth throughout the forecast period.

segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wired alarm systems are generally perceived as marginally more dependable than their wireless counterparts. This is primarily due to the physical connectivity of every component within the system, virtually eliminating the possibility of interference. While wireless networks are garnering increased attention on a global scale, wired telecommunication networks are anticipated to maintain a substantial presence in developing nations. This aspect is poised to propel market growth throughout the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the alarm monitoring market in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The early adoption of advanced technologies will facilitate the alarm monitoring market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Alarm Monitoring Market:

Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co. Ltd., Securitas AB, Slomins Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swann Communications Ltd, Vector Security Inc, and Vivint Smart Home Inc

The rise in fraudulent and counterfeit alarm monitoring systems is one of the factors restricting the alarm monitoring market growth. The market's growth potential is dampened by the increasing prevalence of fraudulent activities and the availability of non-branded safety products at lower prices, coupled with enticing discounts. Unfortunately, consumers who opt for such products often face dire consequences as these fake safety items fail to perform when needed. Furthermore, the battery life of these unauthentic alarm monitoring systems is uncertain, posing a risk of breakdown during critical moments and leading to unfavourable results. As a result, the growing sales of counterfeit alarm monitoring systems impede the wider adoption of real alternatives, thus restricting the market's growth during the forecast period.

Alarm Monitoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 10.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ademco Security Group Pte Ltd, ADT INC., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Allied Universal, API Group Corp., Global Security Solutions WLL, Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Monitronics International Inc., Prosegur Compania de Seguridad SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secom Co. Ltd., Securitas AB, Slomins Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Swann Communications Ltd, Vector Security Inc, and Vivint Smart Home Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

