AlarMax Announces the Retirement of Ken Lawrence, VP of Strategic Accounts

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax, a national distributor of fire alarm, intrusion, access control, surveillance, and audiovisual solutions, announces the retirement of Ken Lawrence, Vice President of Strategic Accounts, following a distinguished career spanning more than three decades in the security and fire industry, effective March 31, 2026.

Ken Lawrence

Lawrence has played a critical role in the development and expansion of AlarMax's Strategic Accounts program, strengthening national partnerships and deepening relationships with key integrators across the country. Known for his consistency, industry expertise, and relationship-first approach, he has been a trusted resource to both customers and colleagues throughout his tenure.

Prior to joining AlarMax, Lawrence spent more than 25 years with Tyco and its affiliated businesses, where he held multiple senior leadership roles, including Senior Director of Distribution Sales, North America. Throughout his career, he built a reputation for aligning strategy with execution, supporting large-scale distribution networks, and fostering long-term partnerships across the industry.

"Ken is someone who understands this business at its core — not just the products, but the people," said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. "He has built lasting relationships across the industry and has been a steady, trusted leader for our team and our customers. His impact here will be felt for years to come."

Over the course of his career, Lawrence became known as a leader who could bridge national strategy with day-to-day execution, helping partners navigate complex projects while maintaining a strong focus on service and long-term value.

"I've been fortunate to spend my career in an industry built on relationships," said Lawrence. "The connections I've made and the people I've worked alongside have meant everything. I'm proud of what we've built at AlarMax and grateful for the opportunity to be part of it."

Lawrence's retirement marks the close of a meaningful chapter for AlarMax and the broader security community. He will split his time between his homes in Maryland and Florida, where he plans to spend more time on the golf course and finally catch some fish.

About AlarMax

AlarMax is a national distributor of fire alarm, intrusion, access control, surveillance, and audiovisual solutions serving professional integrators and contractors across the United States. With 27 branches and a commitment to personalized service, AlarMax delivers trusted products, technical expertise, and innovative solutions that help partners grow and succeed. For more information, visit www.alarmax.com

Media Contact

Meg A. Watt

Vice President of Marketing, AlarMax

917-765-1990

[email protected]

SOURCE AlarMax Distributors Inc.