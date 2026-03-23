AlarMax Appoints Mark Benedetti as Chief Financial Officer to Support Continued Growth and Strategic Expansion

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AlarMax, a leading national distributor of security, fire, access control, surveillance, and AV solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark Benedetti as Chief Financial Officer.

Benedetti brings more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting, and strategic operations, with a track record of leading high-performing teams, supporting large-scale growth initiatives, and driving financial discipline across complex organizations.

Mark Benedetti, CFO AlarMax

Most recently, Benedetti served as Vice President of Accounting & Finance at Hines Furlong Line, where he led a 19-person finance organization and played a key role in corporate growth initiatives, including the planning and integration of acquisitions totaling more than $300 million.

Throughout his career, Benedetti has partnered with executive leadership and boards of directors to deliver financial insights, manage capital strategies, and implement systems that improve visibility, efficiency, and decision-making across the business.

He will partner with President Scott Shelander and the executive leadership team to align financial strategy with AlarMax's continued national expansion.

"Mark brings a rare combination of financial rigor, operational insight, and leadership experience," said Scott Shelander, President of AlarMax. "He understands how to build and scale finance functions that support real growth, and his experience working alongside executive teams and boards will be invaluable as we continue to expand."

Benedetti's appointment reflects AlarMax's continued investment in leadership as part of a broader effort to strengthen its foundation for long-term growth.

"AlarMax is a company with a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future," said Benedetti. "I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal time and to help support continued growth, innovation, and long-term success."

Benedetti is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Pennsylvania and holds a degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Information Systems from Geneva College.

With 27 branch locations nationwide and relationships with more than 400 manufacturers, AlarMax continues to expand its reach and capabilities while maintaining its people-first approach.

About AlarMax

AlarMax is a national distributor of fire alarm, intrusion, access control, surveillance, and audiovisual solutions serving professional integrators and contractors across the United States. With 27 branches and a commitment to personalized service, AlarMax delivers trusted products, technical expertise, and innovative solutions that help partners grow and succeed. For more information, visit www.alarmax.com

CONTACT:

MEG A. WATT, VP of Marketing

412-921-8330

917-765-1990

[email protected]

SOURCE AlarMax Distributors Inc.