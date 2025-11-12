Alaska Air Group Announces Executive Appointments and Promotions within Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air Operations

Nathan Engel, who has been elected vice president of maintenance operations at Alaska Airlines

Carlos Zendejas, who has been promoted to senior vice president of operations at Horizon Air

Chéri Ruger, who has been promoted to vice president of people, labor relations and inflight operations at Horizon Air

Baron Converse, who has been promoted to vice president of maintenance and engineering at Horizon Air

Nathan Engel – Vice President of Maintenance Operations at Alaska Airlines

As Alaska's vice president of maintenance operations, Engel will manage the long-term strategy and financial performance of the airline's maintenance operations workgroup, leading a team of technicians and other maintenance professionals and overseeing safety and reliability efforts.

Engel's 37-year career in the industry includes decades in maintenance and engineering leadership, with deep experience at Alaska and Horizon. For the last year, he has served as the vice president of maintenance and engineering at Horizon. Prior to Horizon, Engel served in executive maintenance and operations roles at both Alaska and Horizon, responsible for strategic and operational leadership for line, heavy and on-call maintenance, maintenance control and quality control. He also worked for Amazon and, most recently, for Hawaiian Airlines as senior manager of maintenance in Seattle. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"Nathan's extensive knowledge will be critical as we continue work to integrate Alaska's and Hawaiian's processes," said Jason Berry, Alaska chief operating officer. "His expertise in commercial aviation maintenance and relentless focus on maintenance's critical role in ensuring safety and reliability will be pivotal. Nathan is also a phenomenal people leader who cares deeply about his teams. His leadership will be essential in bringing the teams at Alaska and Hawaiian together over the next few years."

John Wiitala will serve in a newly-created role as vice president of technical operations, overseeing the airline's engineering, quality systems and material management needs. The division of Engel and Wiitala's roles aligns with industry best practice, with both leaders reporting to Berry.

Carlos Zendejas – Senior Vice President of Horizon Air Operations

In his expanded role as senior vice president of operations at Horizon Air, Zendejas will oversee flight operations, maintenance and engineering and station operations for Alaska Air Group's wholly-owned regional carrier.

Zendejas is a 35-year industry veteran who spent 22 years in the U.S. Air Force. During his more than 20 years at Air Group, he has held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility. Prior to joining Horizon in 2017, Zendejas served as Alaska Airlines' Seattle base chief pilot, responsible for the day-to-day operations and performance of more than 1,000 pilots. He was promoted to Horizon vice president of flight operations in 2020.

Chéri Ruger – Vice President of People, Labor Relations and Inflight Operations at Horizon Air

As Horizon's vice president of people, labor relations and inflight operations, Ruger will continue to set the long-term strategy of people and labor relations initiatives to support Horizon's business objectives. In this newly created role, she will also be responsible for overseeing more than 600 flight attendants, leading the operational and financial performance of the workgroup.

Ruger's career at Horizon Air began nearly 25 years ago as a flight attendant. Since then, she's held roles with increasing responsibility in HR supporting airport operations, customer service, inflight and maintenance and engineering. Ruger also supported McGee Air Services as the managing director of human resources where she directed the core HR functions, scaling to support 2,000 employees within a five-year period of rapid growth and expansion. Most recently, Ruger served as the managing director of people and labor relations at Horizon Air.

Baron Converse – Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering at Horizon Air

Converse will succeed Engel as the vice president of maintenance and engineering at Horizon Air and will be responsible for the long-term strategy and daily operational execution of the regional carrier's maintenance organization. His team of senior leaders and technical professionals are responsible for line maintenance operations, airframe/component/engine maintenance, quality assurance, maintenance planning, engineering and reliability, fleet projects and stores and distribution.

Celebrating a more than 30-year career at the airline, Converse joined Horizon Air in 1994 as an airframe and powerplant technician. Prior to this promotion, he served as the managing director of maintenance operations and the director of line maintenance and planning.

"Horizon is in truly capable hands with these leaders," said Andy Schneider, CEO and President of Horizon Air. "Carlos, Chéri and Baron are exceptional aviation professionals who understand the complexity of our regional operation while also providing steady and caring leadership to the more than 3,600 Horizon employees."

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We'll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo