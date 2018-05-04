Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

SEATTLE, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 32 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on June 7 to all shareholders of record as of May 22, 2018. Dividends are financed from operating cash flow and cash on hand.
Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn more about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
