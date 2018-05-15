Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results

On January 11, 2018, Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate (SOC). Results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 5.8 percent increase in traffic on an 8.7 percent increase in capacity compared to April 2017. Load factor decreased 2.3 points to 84.3 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for April and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



April

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,839

3,670

4.6%

14,329

13,677

4.8% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,599

4,346

5.8%

17,003

16,054

5.9% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,457

5,019

8.7%

20,937

19,413

7.9% Passenger load factor 84.3%

86.6%

(2.3) pts

81.2%

82.7%

(1.5) pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 4.4 percent increase in traffic on a 7.4 percent increase in capacity compared to April 2017. Load factor decreased 2.4 points to 84.8 percent. Mainline also reported 83.4 percent of its flights arrived on time in April 2018, compared to 77.1 percent reported in April 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for April and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



April

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,025

2,888

4.7%

11,236

10,661

5.4% RPMs (000,000) 4,203

4,025

4.4%

15,563

14,853

4.8% ASMs (000,000) 4,958

4,616

7.4%

19,056

17,876

6.6% Passenger load factor 84.8%

87.2%

(2.4) pts

81.7%

83.1%

(1.4) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 83.4%

77.1%

6.3 pts

84.1%

75.2%

8.9 pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 23.4 percent on a 23.8 percent increase in capacity compared to April 2017. Load factor decreased 0.3 points to 79.4 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 85.6 percent of its flights arrived on time in April 2018, compared to 86.6 percent in April 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for April and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



April

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 814

782

4.1%

3,093

3,016

2.6% RPMs (000,000) 396

321

23.4%

1,440

1,201

19.9% ASMs (000,000) 499

403

23.8%

1,881

1,537

22.4% Passenger load factor 79.4%

79.7%

(0.3) pts

76.6%

78.1%

(1.5) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 85.6%

86.6%

(1.0) pts

86.0%

76.4%

9.6 pts

