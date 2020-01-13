Alaska Air Group reports December 2019 and full-year operational results

SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported December and full-year operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 9.4% increase in traffic on a 4.7% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 3.7 points to 85.9%.

The following table shows the operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:



December

Full-Year

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 4,097

3,696

10.8%

46.733

45.802

2.0% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,913

4,489

9.4%

56,040

54,673

2.5% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,717

5,461

4.7%

66,654

65,335

2.0% Passenger load factor 85.9%

82.2%

3.7 pts

84.1%

83.7%

0.4 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 9.4% increase in traffic on a 4.9% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 3.6 points to 86.2%. Mainline also reported 73.8% of its flights arrived on time in December 2019, compared to 81.9% reported in December 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:



December

Full Year

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,071

2,795

9.9%

35,530

35,603

(0.2)% RPMs (000,000) 4,414

4,036

9.4%

50,413

49,781

1.3% ASMs (000,000) 5,122

4,885

4.9%

59,711

59,187

0.9% Passenger load factor 86.2%

82.6%

3.6 pts

84.4%

84.1%

0.3 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 73.8%

81.9%

(8.1) pts

80.3%

82.6%

(2.3) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 10.2% on a 3.3% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 5.3 points to 83.9%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 75.2% of flights arrived on time in December 2019, compared to 78.9% in December 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:



December

Full Year

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 1,026

901

13.9%

11,203

10,199

9.8% RPMs (000,000) 499

453

10.2%

5,627

4,892

15.0% ASMs (000,000) 595

576

3.3%

6,943

6,148

12.9% Passenger load factor 83.9%

78.6%

5.3 pts

81.0%

79.6%

1.4 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 75.2%

78.9%

(3.7) pts

83.2%

83.0%

0.2 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

