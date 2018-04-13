Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results

On Jan. 11, 2018, Alaska and Virgin America consolidated their operations onto a Single Operating Certificate (SOC). Results for Alaska and Virgin America have been combined into a single mainline operation.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 6.5 percent increase in traffic on a 7.2 percent increase in capacity compared to March 2017. Load factor decreased 0.5 points to 84.9 percent.

The following table shows the operational results for March and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



March

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,920

3,737

4.9%

10,489

10,008

4.8% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,654

4,369

6.5%

12,403

11,707

5.9% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,485

5,116

7.2%

15,480

14,394

7.5% Passenger load factor 84.9%

85.4%

(0.5) pts

80.1%

81.3%

(1.2) pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 5.4 percent increase in traffic on a 6 percent increase in capacity compared to March 2017. Load factor decreased 0.5 points to 85.4 percent. Mainline also reported 81.9 percent of its flights arrived on time in March 2018, compared to 75.9 percent reported in March 2017.

Mainline operational results reflect both Alaska and Virgin America combined. The following table shows mainline operational results for March and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



March

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,085

2,906

6.2%

8,211

7,774

5.6% RPMs (000,000) 4,256

4,039

5.4%

11,360

10,827

4.9% ASMs (000,000) 4,985

4,704

6.0%

14,098

13,260

6.3% Passenger load factor 85.4%

85.9%

(0.5) pts

80.6%

81.7%

(1.1) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 81.9%

75.9%

6.0 pts

84.4%

74.6%

9.8 pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 20.6 percent on a 21.4 percent increase in capacity compared to March 2017. Load factor decreased 0.4 points to 79.7 percent. Alaska's regional partners also reported 86.7 percent of its flights arrived on time in March 2018, compared to 84.2 percent in March 2017.

The following table shows regional operational results for March and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



March

Year-to-Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Revenue passengers (000) 835

831

0.5%

2,278

2,234

2.0% RPMs (000,000) 398

330

20.6%

1,043

880

18.5% ASMs (000,000) 500

412

21.4%

1,382

1,134

21.9% Passenger load factor 79.7%

80.1%

(0.4) pts

75.5%

77.6%

(2.1) pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 86.7%

84.2%

2.5 pts

86.2%

72.6%

13.6 pts

Alaska Airlines, together with Virgin America and its regional partners, flies 44 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 900 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines, Virgin America and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

