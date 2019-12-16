Alaska Air Group reports November 2019 operational results

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported November operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers.

AIR GROUP

On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 1.2% decrease in traffic on a 2.3% increase in capacity compared to November 2018. Load factor decreased 2.9 points to 81.2%.

The following table shows the operational results for November and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 3,704

3,676

0.8%

42,637

42,105

1.3% Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic" 4,387

4,440

(1.2)%

51,126

50,184

1.9% Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity" 5,403

5,281

2.3%

60,936

59,874

1.8% Passenger load factor 81.2%

84.1%

(2.9) pts

83.9%

83.8%

0.1 pts

MAINLINE

Mainline reported a 1.7% decrease in traffic on a 1.9% increase in capacity compared to November 2018. Load factor decreased 2.9 points to 81.5%. Mainline also reported 83.5% of its flights arrived on time in November 2019, compared to 80.8% reported in November 2018.

The following table shows mainline operational results for November and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 2,790

2,813

(0.8)%

32,459

32,808

(1.1)% RPMs (000,000) 3,943

4,011

(1.7)%

45,998

45,745

0.6% ASMs (000,000) 4,841

4,752

1.9%

54,588

54,302

0.5% Passenger load factor 81.5%

84.4%

(2.9) pts

84.3%

84.2%

0.1 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 83.5%

80.8%

2.7 pts

80.9%

82.7%

(1.8) pts

REGIONAL

Regional traffic increased 3.5% on a 6.2% increase in capacity compared to November 2018. Load factor decreased 2.1 points to 79.0%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 84.0% of flights arrived on time in November 2019, compared to 78.6% in November 2018.

The following table shows regional operational results for November and year-to-date, compared to the prior-year periods:



November

Year-to-Date

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Revenue passengers (000) 914

863

5.9%

10,178

9,297

9.5% RPMs (000,000) 444

429

3.5%

5,128

4,439

15.5% ASMs (000,000) 562

529

6.2%

6,348

5,572

13.9% Passenger load factor 79.0%

81.1%

(2.1) pts

80.8%

79.7%

1.1 pts On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT 84.0%

78.6%

5.4 pts

83.9%

83.4%

0.5 pts

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

