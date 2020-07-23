Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2020 results; COVID-19 updates

SEATTLE, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Results:

Reported net loss for the second quarter of 2020 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $214 million , or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $262 million , or $2.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of , or per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Reported net loss for the second quarter of 2020, excluding the payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $439 million , or $3.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $270 million or $2.17 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to net income of or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings related to COVID-19, of 51%.

Liquidity Updates:

Lowered cash burn from an exit rate of $400 million per month in March to $120 million in June, a 70% reduction.

per month in March to in June, a 70% reduction. Closed on an additional $164 million in secured financing in the second quarter, secured by seven aircraft.

in secured financing in the second quarter, secured by seven aircraft. Held $2.8 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2020 .

in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of . Obtained nearly $1.2 billion in financing through the issuance of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETC), secured by 42 Boeing and 19 Embraer aircraft, on July 2, 2020 .

in financing through the issuance of Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates (EETC), secured by 42 Boeing and 19 Embraer aircraft, on . Held $3.8 billion in cash and marketable securities as of July 22, 2020 , including EETC funds received in July.

in cash and marketable securities as of , including EETC funds received in July. Received $992 million in support for Alaska and Horizon under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) in April 2020 .

in support for and Horizon under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) in . Reached an agreement for McGee to receive $30 million in CARES Act PSP support, $15 million of which was received in June 2020 .

in CARES Act PSP support, of which was received in . Signed a non-binding letter of intent with the U.S. Treasury to obtain up to $1.1 billion in additional CARES Act loans.

Operational Updates:

Received official one world invitation on July 23, 2020 . The company is working to accelerate the timeline and join the partnership by the end of 2020.

world invitation on . The company is working to accelerate the timeline and join the partnership by the end of 2020. Returned 43 mainline aircraft and all Horizon Air and SkyWest Airlines aircraft to service. As of July 22, 2020 , 89 mainline aircraft remain temporarily parked.

, 89 mainline aircraft remain temporarily parked. In July 2020 , eliminated 300 management positions, initiated early-out programs for frontline workers and offered incentive leaves to pilots as we work to mitigate involuntary furloughs.

, eliminated 300 management positions, initiated early-out programs for frontline workers and offered incentive leaves to pilots as we work to mitigate involuntary furloughs. Received FAA certification to transport cargo in the passenger cabin on five Boeing 737-900 passenger aircraft, and began cargo-only service to Unalakleet, Alaska .

. Announced expansion to year-round service to King Salmon and Dillingham, Alaska , to be flown by Horizon E175 aircraft, as well as began weekly service on Boeing 737 aircraft to Cold Bay, Alaska .

and , to be flown by Horizon E175 aircraft, as well as began weekly service on Boeing 737 aircraft to . Announced 12 new routes to be flown to various destinations from Los Angeles International Airport.

Next-Level Care:

Expanded the Company's Next-Level Care initiative, including nearly 100 measures, offering layers of safety through every single stage of travel and helping guests build confidence in flying. Such measures include the following:

Covering and caring for guests

Flyers are required to complete a pre-travel wellness agreement at check-in. Guests aged 12 and older are required to wear a mask throughout all stages of travel.



Empowered flight attendants with the ability to issue "yellow card" warnings to guests refusing mask policies, with the consequence of suspension of future travel for non-compliance.



Provided hand sanitization stations throughout the airport, including lobby and gate areas. Personal sanitizing wipes made available onboard starting July 2020 .

.

Extended "Peace-of-Mind" waiver, allowing changes to ticketed travel without change or cancellation fees for tickets booked through Sept. 8, 2020 .

Personal Safety

Limiting the number of guests onboard and extended blocking middle seats on mainline aircraft through Sept. 30, 2020 .

.

Reduced onboard service to limit interaction between flight crews and guests.



Placed floor decals throughout our airports, reminding guests to "mind their wingspan," when at ticket counters, kiosks and boarding.



Limited capacity of airport lounges to 50% and extended lounge memberships active as of April 1 by six months.

by six months.

Boarding aircraft from the rear, and in smaller groups, to limit interaction between guests.



Working with airports to install plexiglass barriers at all guest touchpoints along their journey.

Exceeding CDC guidelines and clearing the air

Aircraft are equipped with hospital-grade HEPA air filters, which are designed to remove 99.95% of airborne contaminants and bring outside air on board every three minutes.



Exceed CDC cleaning guidelines on board and use high-grade, EPA-certified disinfectant to clean critical areas, and perform a deep-clean and sanitization of all aircraft overnight.



Utilizing electrostatic disinfectant sprayers, which emit a safe, high-grade EPA cleaning solution to sanitize surfaces.

Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported second quarter 2020 GAAP net loss of $214 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared to net income of $262 million, or $2.11 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, the company reported adjusted net loss of $439 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $270 million, or $2.17 per diluted share in 2019.

"Airlines are currently navigating the biggest demand contraction in the history of aviation," said Air Group CEO Brad Tilden. "The rest of the leadership team and I could not be more proud of how the people of Alaska and Horizon reacted quickly and decisively to adjust our operations and our business, and to help our guests feel safe when they fly with us. Being tested in moments like this reveals character, and I'm confident in our future because of the way our people are responding every day with grit, determination and perseverance. Those are the qualities that will carry our airline and our country through this crisis and beyond."

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share (diluted EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ (214)



$ (1.73)



$ 262



$ 2.11

Payroll support program wage offset (362)



(2.92)



—



—

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (6)



(0.05)



3



0.02

Special items - merger-related costs 1



0.01



8



0.06

Special items - impairment charges and other 69



0.56



—



—

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 73



0.59



(3)



(0.02)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ (439)



$ (3.54)



$ 270



$ 2.17



















Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ (446)



$ (3.60)



$ 266



$ 2.14

Payroll support program wage offset (362)



(2.93)



—



—

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments 3



0.03



(1)



(0.01)

Special items - merger-related costs 4



0.03



34



0.27

Special items - impairment charges and other 229



1.85



—



—

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 31



0.25



(8)



(0.06)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) and diluted EPS $ (541)



$ (4.37)



$ 291



$ 2.34



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

A conference call regarding the second quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time on July 23, 2020. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.

References in this news release to "Air Group," "company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Alaska Air Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise specified. Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries, Inc. are referred to as "Alaska" and "Horizon," respectively, and together as our "airlines."

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to be materially different from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. For a comprehensive discussion of potential risk factors, see Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the year ended March 31, 2020, as amended, as well as in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC after the date thereof. Some of these risks include the risks associated with contagious illnesses and contagion, such as COVID-19, general economic conditions, increases in operating costs including fuel, competition, labor costs and relations, our indebtedness, inability to meet cost reduction goals, seasonal fluctuations in our financial results, an aircraft accident, changes in laws and regulations, and risks inherent in the achievement of anticipated synergies and the timing thereof in connection with the acquisition of Virgin America. All of the forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed therein. We operate in a continually changing business environment, and new risk factors emerge from time to time. Management cannot predict such new risk factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, of such new risk factors on our business or events described in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this report to conform them to actual results. Over time, our actual results, performance or achievements will likely differ from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, and such differences might be significant and materially adverse.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America, providing essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, such as food, medicine, mail and e-commerce deliveries. With hubs in Seattle; San Francisco; Los Angeles; Portland, Oregon; and Anchorage, Alaska, the airline is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. With Alaska and its Global Partners , guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Learn about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.













































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenue $ 309



$ 2,111



(85) %

$ 1,790



$ 3,827



(53) % Mileage Plan other revenue 73



118



(38) %

182



228



(20) % Cargo and other 39



59



(34) %

85



109



(22) % Total Operating Revenues 421



2,288



(82) %

2,057



4,164



(51) % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 472



567



(17) %

1,084



1,124



(4) % Payroll support program wage offset (362)



—



NM



(362)



—



NM

Variable incentive pay 16



44



(64) %

23



79



(71) % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 59



502



(88) %

443



922



(52) % Aircraft maintenance 45



115



(61) %

160



235



(32) % Aircraft rent 74



82



(10) %

155



165



(6) % Landing fees and other rentals 83



113



(27) %

214



245



(13) % Contracted services 30



70



(57) %

102



142



(28) % Selling expenses 4



87



(95) %

59



159



(63) % Depreciation and amortization 107



105



2 %

215



211



2 % Food and beverage service 7



53



(87) %

56



102



(45) % Third-party regional carrier expense 26



42



(38) %

63



83



(24) % Other 78



136



(43) %

221



274



(19) % Special items - merger-related costs 1



8



(88) %

4



34



(88) % Special items - impairment charges and other 69



—



NM



229



—



NM

Total Operating Expenses 709



1,924



(63) %

2,666



3,775



(20) % Operating Income (Loss) (288)



364



(179) %

(609)



389



(257) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 7



11



(36) %

16



20



(20) % Interest expense (17)



(20)



(15) %

(30)



(42)



(29) % Interest capitalized 1



3



(67) %

4



7



(43) % Other - net 6



(7)



(186) %

11



(17)



(165) % Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (3)



(13)



(77) %

1



(32)



(103) % Income (Loss) Before Income Tax (291)



351







(608)



357





Income tax (benefit) expense (77)



89







(162)



91





Net Income (Loss) $ (214)



$ 262







$ (446)



$ 266





























Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ (1.74)



$ 2.12







$ (3.62)



$ 2.15





Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: $ (1.73)



$ 2.11







$ (3.60)



$ 2.14





























Shares Used for Computation:





















Basic 123.296



123.418







123.058



123.355





Diluted 123.965



124.301







123.685



124.179





























Cash dividend declared per share: $ —



$ 0.35







$ 0.375



$ 0.70







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash and marketable securities $ 2,803



$ 1,521

Other current assets 441



516

Current assets 3,244



2,037

Property and equipment - net 6,795



6,902

Operating lease assets 1,568



1,711

Goodwill 1,943



1,943

Intangible assets - net 109



122

Other assets 339



278

Total assets 13,998



12,993









Air traffic liability 1,131



900

Current portion of long-term debt 1,087



235

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 273



269

Other current liabilities 1,629



1,797

Current liabilities 4,120



3,201

Long-term debt 1,549



1,264

Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,376



1,439

Other liabilities and credits 3,092



2,758

Shareholders' equity 3,861



4,331

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,998



$ 12,993









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 51 %

41 %







Number of common shares outstanding 123.639



123.000



OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.













































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 1,485

12,026

(87.7)%

10,417

22,442

(53.6)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,654

14,638

(88.7)%

12,310

27,087

(54.6)% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 4,307

16,980

(74.6)%

19,612

32,487

(39.6)% Load factor 38.4%

86.2%

(47.8) pts

62.8%

83.4%

(20.6) pts Yield 18.68¢

14.43¢

29.5%

14.54¢

14.13¢

2.9% RASM 9.77¢

13.48¢

(27.5)%

10.49¢

12.82¢

(18.2)% CASMex(b) 21.87¢

8.33¢

162.5%

12.00¢

8.68¢

38.2% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $1.20

$2.27

(47.1)%

$1.77

$2.20

(19.5)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 54

220

(75.5)%

248

419

(40.8)% ASM's per gallon 79.8

77.2

3.4%

79.1

77.5

2.1% Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE) 15,836

21,921

(27.8)%

19,155

21,876

(12.4)% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 905

9,206

(90.2)%

7,580

17,070

(55.6)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,276

13,207

(90.3)%

10,858

24,379

(55.5)% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 3,363

15,241

(77.9)%

17,060

29,114

(41.4)% Load factor 37.9%

86.7%

(48.8) pts

63.6%

83.7%

(20.1) pts Yield 17.63¢

13.38¢

31.8%

13.44¢

13.08¢

2.8% RASM 9.52¢

12.66¢

(24.8)%

9.94¢

12.02¢

(17.3)% CASMex(b) 22.19¢

7.65¢

190.1%

11.17¢

7.96¢

40.3% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $1.20

$2.26

(46.9)%

$1.78

$2.19

(18.7)% Fuel gallons (000,000) 38

187

(79.7)%

201

356

(43.5)% ASM's per gallon 88.5

81.5

8.6%

84.9

81.8

3.8% Average number of FTE's 12,340

16,551

(25.4)%

14,579

16,504

(11.7)% Aircraft utilization 5.6

11.1

(49.5)%

8.8

10.7

(17.8)% Average aircraft stage length 1,144

1,311

(12.7)%

1,270

1,308

(2.9)% Operating fleet(d) 225

238

(13) a/c

225

238

(13) a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 580

2,820

(79.4)%

2,837

5,372

(47.2)% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 378

1,431

(73.6)%

1,452

2,708

(46.4)% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 945

1,739

(45.7)%

2,552

3,373

(24.3)% Load factor 40.0%

82.3%

(42.3) pts

56.9%

80.3%

(23.4) pts Yield 22.12¢

24.06¢

(8.1)%

22.80¢

23.57¢

(3.3)% RASM 10.63¢

20.51¢

(48.2)%

14.07¢

19.62¢

(28.3)% Operating fleet 94

94

— a/c

94

94

— a/c





(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of potential importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information related to flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes 12 aircraft that were permanently parked in March 2020.

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 225



$ 84



$ —



$ —



$ 309



$ —



$ 309

CPA revenues —



—



81



(81)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 56



17



—



—



73



—



73

Cargo and other 39



—



—



—



39



—



39

Total Operating Revenues 320



101



81



(81)



421



—



421

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 746



210



68



(82)



942



(292)



650

Economic fuel 45



20



—



—



65



(6)



59

Total Operating Expenses 791



230



68



(82)



1,007



(298)



709

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 11



—



—



(4)



7



—



7

Interest expense (18)



—



(5)



6



(17)



—



(17)

Interest capitalized 1



—



—



—



1



—



1

Other - net 6



—



—



—



6



—



6

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) —



—



(5)



2



(3)



—



(3)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (471)



$ (129)



$ 8



$ 3



$ (589)



$ 298



$ (291)







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,767



$ 344



$ —



$ —



$ 2,111



$ —



$ 2,111

CPA revenues —



—



112



(112)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 105



13



—



—



118



—



118

Cargo and other 57



—



—



2



59



—



59

Total Operating Revenues 1,929



357



112



(110)



2,288



—



2,288

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,167



268



95



(116)



1,414



8



1,422

Economic fuel 422



77



—



—



499



3



502

Total Operating Expenses 1,589



345



95



(116)



1,913



11



1,924

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 17



—



—



(6)



11



—



11

Interest expense (19)



—



(7)



6



(20)



—



(20)

Interest capitalized 3



—



—



—



3



—



3

Other - net (7)



—



—



—



(7)



—



(7)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (6)



—



(7)



—



(13)



—



(13)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 334



$ 12



$ 10



$ 6



$ 362



$ (11)



$ 351































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,459



$ 331



$ —



$ —



$ 1,790



$ —



$ 1,790

CPA revenues —



—



186



(186)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 154



28



—



—



182



—



182

Cargo and other 83



—



—



2



85



—



85

Total Operating Revenues 1,696



359



186



(184)



2,057



—



2,057

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,905



479



160



(192)



2,352



(129)



2,223

Economic fuel 358



82



—



—



440



3



443

Total Operating Expenses 2,263



561



160



(192)



2,792



(126)



2,666

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 25



—



—



(9)



16



—



16

Interest expense (30)



—



(10)



10



(30)



—



(30)

Interest capitalized 4



—



—



—



4



—



4

Other - net 12



—



—



(1)



11



—



11

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) 11



—



(10)



—



1



—



1

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (556)



$ (202)



$ 16



$ 8



$ (734)



$ 126



$ (608)































Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 3,189



$ 638



$ —



$ —



$ 3,827



$ —



$ 3,827

CPA revenues —



—



228



(228)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 205



23



—



—



228



—



228

Cargo and other 105



1



1



2



109



—



109

Total Operating Revenues 3,499



662



229



(226)



4,164



—



4,164

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 2,319



542



192



(234)



2,819



34



2,853

Economic fuel 780



143



—



—



923



(1)



922

Total Operating Expenses 3,099



685



192



(234)



3,742



33



3,775

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 33



—



—



(13)



20



—



20

Interest expense (40)



—



(15)



13



(42)



—



(42)

Interest capitalized 7



—



—



—



7



—



7

Other - net (17)



—



—



—



(17)



—



(17)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (17)



—



(15)



—



(32)



—



(32)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ 383



$ (23)



$ 22



$ 8



$ 390



$ (33)



$ 357







(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)







Alaska Air Group, Inc.





























CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

2020

2019

2020

2019 Consolidated:













CASM 16.46 ¢

11.33 ¢

13.59 ¢

11.62 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (8.40)



—



(1.85)



—

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 1.37



2.96



2.26



2.84

Special items - merger-related costs 0.02



0.04



0.01



0.10

Special items - impairment charges and other 1.60



—



1.17



—

CASM excluding fuel and special items 21.87 ¢

8.33 ¢

12.00 ¢

8.68 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 15.79 ¢

10.50 ¢

12.39 ¢

10.76 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (9.69)



—



(1.91)



—

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 1.16



2.79



2.12



2.68

Special items - merger-related costs 0.02



0.06



0.02



0.12

Special items - impairment charges and other 2.11



—



0.99



—

CASM excluding fuel and special items 22.19 ¢

7.65 ¢

11.17 ¢

7.96 ¢



Fuel Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 60



$ 1.11



$ 495



$ 2.25

Losses on settled hedges 5



0.09



4



0.02

Consolidated economic fuel expense 65



1.20



499



2.27

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (6)



(0.11)



3



0.01

GAAP fuel expense $ 59



$ 1.09



$ 502



$ 2.28

Fuel gallons 54







220























Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 430



$ 1.73



$ 916



$ 2.18

Losses on settled hedges 10



0.04



7



0.02

Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 440



$ 1.77



$ 923



$ 2.20

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment 3



0.01



(1)



—

GAAP fuel expense $ 443



$ 1.78



$ 922



$ 2.20

Fuel gallons 248







419







Debt-to-capitalization, adjusted for operating leases (in millions) June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 Long-term debt $ 1,549



$ 1,264

Capitalized operating leases 1,649



1,708

COVID-19 related borrowings(a) 818



—

Adjusted debt 4,016



2,972

Shareholders' equity 3,861



4,331

Total Invested Capital $ 7,877



$ 7,303









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 51 %

41 %





(a) To best reflect our leverage at June 30, 2020, we included the short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in our above calculation.

Net adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent (in millions) June 30, 2020 Adjusted debt $ 4,016

Current portion of long-term debt, excluding COVID-19 related borrowings 269

Total adjusted debt 4,285

Less: Cash and marketable securities (2,803)

Net adjusted debt $ 1,482





(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP Operating Income(a) $ 65

Adjusted for:

Special items (119)

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (2)

Depreciation and amortization 427

Aircraft rent 321

EBITDAR $ 692





Net adjusted debt to EBITDAR 2.1x







(a) Operating income can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations and our non-fuel cost-reduction initiatives. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.

Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.

Adjusted income before income tax and CASM excluding fuel (and other items as specified in our plan documents) are important metrics for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.

CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they compare our airlines to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.

Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of certain items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment charges and merger-related costs and mark-to-market hedging adjustments, is important because it provides information on significant items that are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.

Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Free Cash Flow - total operating cash flow generated less cash paid for capital expenditures

Free Cash Flow Conversion - free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net income

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs

Net adjusted debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Net adjusted debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon, SkyWest and PenAir under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

