Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2021 results

Financial Results:

Reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $397 million , or $3.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $214 million , or $1.74 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the second quarter of 2020. Reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, excluding CARES Act Payroll Support Program (PSP) wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments, of $38 million , or $0.30 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $439 million or $3.57 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

, or per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of or per share, in the second quarter of 2020. Reported a debt-to-capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings related to COVID-19, of 56%.

Held $4.0 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 .

in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of . Generated $840 million in operating cash flow in the second quarter, inclusive of $489 million of PSP funding, bolstered by improved advance bookings on a surge in demand for air travel. Excluding PSP funding, quarterly operating cash flows improved over $580 million from the first quarter of 2021.

Operational Updates:

Announced plans to grow our mainline and regional fleets, exercising options for 13 Boeing 737-9 MAX with deliveries in 2023 and 2024, and nine E175 to be operated by Horizon Air with deliveries in 2022 and 2023. In addition, expanded our long-term capacity agreement with SkyWest Airlines by eight aircraft to be delivered in 2022.

Announced new service to Central America with new routes to Belize from Seattle and Los Angeles , with service slated to begin in November 2021 .

with new routes to from and , with service slated to begin in . Issued recall notices to all pilots on incentive lines for return to work by October 2021 .

. Continued our history of providing meaningful incentive programs to our employees with $67 million in cash bonuses earned to date.

in cash bonuses earned to date. Announced seven new domestic routes aimed at providing our West Coast guests more options to sun-filled destinations, including three new routes serving Boise, Idaho .

Liquidity Updates:

Received $664 million through a combination of grants and loans from the U.S. Treasury under an extension of the PSP.

through a combination of grants and loans from the U.S. Treasury under an extension of the PSP. Repaid approximately $570 million in debt, including the full $135 million loan from the U.S. Treasury made available under the CARES Act and the $363 million outstanding balance on two credit facilities.

Sustainability Updates:

Announced five-part pathway to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2040, putting the airline on track to meet the annual carbon intensity target that is part of its performance-based pay program for all employees.

First airline to implement network optimization software, Flyways, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to optimize air traffic and enable more fuel-efficient flight paths for aggregate savings of fuel, carbon emissions and time.

Partnered with Boeing to launch a 737-9 ecoDemonstrator to test advanced technologies that can enhance the safety and sustainability of air travel. The aircraft will conduct five months of flight tests across the U.S.

Revealed "Our Commitment" aircraft in partnership with long-time partner UNCF, a symbol of the airline's commitments to increase diverse representation in our leadership, advance education as a critical component of equity, and to make Alaska Airlines a place where everyone feels they belong.

Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported second quarter 2021 GAAP net income of $397 million, or $3.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $214 million, or $1.74 per share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact of payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments, the company reported an adjusted net loss of $38 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $439 million, or $3.57 per diluted share in 2020.

"As we put the worst of last year's downturn behind us, Alaska is back on the path to profitability," said CEO Ben Minicucci. "We are executing our plan, rebuilding our network, leveraging our capacity to meet growing demand, and delivering exceptional service and value to our guests. I'm incredibly proud and grateful for how hard our employees are working and how they show up for each other and our guests every day with focus on safety, operational excellence and care."

The following table reconciles the company's reported GAAP net income (loss) per share (EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 to adjusted amounts.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 397



$ 3.15



$ (214)



$ (1.74)

Payroll support program wage offset (503)



(3.99)



(362)



(2.94)

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (46)



(0.37)



(6)



(0.05)

Special items - impairment charges and other (4)



(0.03)



69



0.56

Special items - restructuring charges (23)



(0.18)



—



—

Special items - merger-related costs —



—



1



0.01

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 141



1.12



73



0.59

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share $ (38)



$ (0.30)



$ (439)



$ (3.57)



















Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except per-share amounts) Dollars

Diluted EPS

Dollars

Diluted EPS GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 266



$ 2.12



$ (446)



$ (3.62)

Payroll support program wage offset (914)



(7.27)



(362)



(2.94)

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (68)



(0.54)



3



0.02

Special items - impairment charges and other 14



0.11



229



1.86

Special items - restructuring charges (12)



(0.10)



—



—

Special items - merger-related costs —



—



4



0.03

Income tax effect of reconciling items above 240



1.91



31



0.25

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share $ (474)



$ (3.77)



$ (541)



$ (4.40)



Statistical data, as well as a reconciliation of the reported non-GAAP financial measures, can be found in the accompanying tables. A glossary of financial terms can be found on the last page of this release.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Operating Revenues:





















Passenger revenue $ 1,352



$ 309



338 %

$ 2,011



$ 1,790



12 % Mileage Plan other revenue 118



73



62 %

212



182



16 % Cargo and other 57



39



46 %

101



85



19 % Total Operating Revenues 1,527



421



263 %

2,324



2,057



13 % Operating Expenses:





















Wages and benefits 510



472



8 %

1,003



1,084



(7) % Payroll support program wage offset (503)



(362)



39 %

(914)



(362)



152 % Variable incentive pay 34



16



113 %

67



23



191 % Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 274



59



364 %

477



443



8 % Aircraft maintenance 102



45



127 %

183



160



14 % Aircraft rent 62



74



(16) %

124



155



(20) % Landing fees and other rentals 144



83



73 %

273



214



28 % Contracted services 54



30



80 %

105



102



3 % Selling expenses 41



4



925 %

74



59



25 % Depreciation and amortization 98



107



(8) %

195



215



(9) % Food and beverage service 35



7



400 %

58



56



4 % Third-party regional carrier expense 37



26



42 %

67



63



6 % Other 117



78



50 %

222



221



— % Special items - impairment charges and other (4)



69



(106) %

14



229



(94) % Special items - restructuring charges (23)



—

. NM



(12)



—



NM

Special items - merger-related costs —



1



(100) %

—



4



(100) % Total Operating Expenses 978



709



38 %

1,936



2,666



(27) % Operating Income (Expense) 549



(288)



(291) %

388



(609)



(164) % Nonoperating Income (Expense):





















Interest income 6



7



(14) %

13



16



(19) % Interest expense (39)



(17)



129 %

(71)



(30)



137 % Interest capitalized 3



1



200 %

6



4



50 % Other - net 9



6



50 %

19



11



73 % Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) (21)



(3)



NM



(33)



1



NM

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax 528



(291)







355



(608)





Income tax expense (benefit) 131



(77)







89



(162)





Net Income (Loss) $ 397



$ (214)







$ 266



$ (446)





























Basic Income (Loss) Per Share: $ 3.18



$ (1.74)







$ 2.13



$ (3.62)





Diluted Income (Loss) Per Share: $ 3.15



$ (1.74)







$ 2.12



$ (3.62)





























Shares Used for Computation:





















Basic 124.977



123.296







124.640



123.058





Diluted 126.037



123.296







125.676



123.058





























Cash dividend declared per share: $ —



$ —







$ —



$ 0.375







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)





Alaska Air Group, Inc.













(in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,025



$ 1,370

Marketable securities 2,926



1,976

Total cash and marketable securities 3,951



3,346

Other current assets 820



660

Current assets 4,771



4,006

Property and equipment - net 6,128



6,211

Operating lease assets 1,375



1,400

Goodwill 1,943



1,943

Intangible assets - net 103



107

Other assets 336



379

Total assets 14,656



14,046









Air traffic liability 1,533



1,073

Current portion of long-term debt 869



1,138

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 263



290

Other current liabilities 2,181



1,792

Current liabilities 4,846



4,293

Long-term debt 2,319



2,357

Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,222



1,268

Other liabilities and credits 2,945



3,140

Shareholders' equity 3,324



2,988

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,656



$ 14,046









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 56 %

61 %







Number of common shares outstanding 125.229



124.218



SUMMARY CASH FLOW (unaudited)









Alaska Air Group, Inc.





















(in millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021(a)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(b) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income (loss) $ 266



$ (131)



$ 397

Non-cash reconciling items 221



138



83

Changes in working capital 520



160



360

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,007



167



840













Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Property and equipment additions (102)



(27)



(75)

Other investing activities (968)



(516)



(452)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,070)



(543)



(527)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (281)



82



(363)













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (344)



$ (294)



$ (50)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,386



1,386



1,092

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 1,042



$ 1,092



$ 1,042



(a) As reported in Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021. (b) Cash flows for the three months ended June 30, 2021, can be calculated by subtracting cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as reported in Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2021, from the six months ended June 30, 2021.

OPERATING STATISTICS SUMMARY (unaudited)











Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Consolidated Operating Statistics:(a)





















Revenue passengers (000) 8,712

1,485

486.7%

13,379

10,417

28.4% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 10,334

1,654

524.8%

15,727

12,310

27.8% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 13,413

4,307

211.4%

23,810

19,612

21.4% Load factor 77.0%

38.4%

38.6 pts

66.1%

62.8%

3.3 pts Yield 13.09¢

18.68¢

(29.9)%

12.79¢

14.54¢

(12.0)% RASM 11.38¢

9.77¢

16.5%

9.76¢

10.49¢

(7.0)% CASMex(b) 9.20¢

21.87¢

(57.9)%

9.95¢

12.00¢

(17.1)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $1.90

$1.20

58.3%

$1.85

$1.77

4.5% Fuel gallons (000,000) 168

54

211.1%

294

248

18.5% ASM's per gallon 79.8

79.8

—%

81.0

79.1

2.4% Average number of full-time equivalent employees (FTE) 19,001

15,836

20.0%

18,071

19,115

(5.5)% Mainline Operating Statistics:





















Revenue passengers (000) 6,151

905

579.7%

9,302

7,580

22.7% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 8,966

1,276

602.7%

13,555

10,858

24.8% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 11,611

3,363

245.3%

20,464

17,060

20.0% Load factor 77.2%

37.9%

39.3 pts

66.2%

63.6%

2.6 pts Yield 11.96¢

17.63¢

(32.2)%

11.64¢

13.44¢

(13.4)% RASM 10.59¢

9.52¢

11.2%

9.09¢

9.94¢

(8.6)% CASMex(b) 8.48¢

22.19¢

(61.8)%

9.17¢

11.17¢

(17.9)% Economic fuel cost per gallon(b) $1.88

$1.20

56.7%

$1.84

$1.78

3.4% Fuel gallons (000,000) 135

38

255.3%

233

201

15.9% ASM's per gallon 86.0

88.5

(2.8)%

87.8

84.9

3.4% Average number of FTE's 14,021

12,340

13.6%

13,247

14,579

(9.1)% Aircraft utilization 9.9

5.6

76.8%

9.2

8.8

4.5% Average aircraft stage length 1,320

1,144

15.4%

1,313

1,270

3.4% Operating fleet(d) 202

225

(23) a/c

202

225

(23) a/c Regional Operating Statistics:(c)





















Revenue passengers (000) 2,562

580

341.7%

4,077

2,837

43.7% RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 1,367

378

261.6%

2,172

1,452

49.6% ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 1,802

945

90.7%

3,346

2,552

31.1% Load factor 75.9%

40.0%

35.9 pts

64.9%

56.9%

8.0 pts Yield 20.48¢

22.12¢

(7.4)%

19.95¢

22.80¢

(12.5)% RASM 16.41¢

10.63¢

54.4%

13.84¢

14.07¢

(1.6)% Operating fleet 94

94

— a/c

94

94

— a/c

(a) Except for FTEs, data includes information related to third-party regional capacity purchase flying arrangements. (b) See a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure and Note A for a discussion of the importance of this measure to investors in the accompanying pages. (c) Data presented includes information for flights operated by Horizon and third-party carriers. (d) Excludes all aircraft removed from operating service.

Given the unusual nature of 2020, we believe that some analysis of specific financial and operational results compared to 2019 provides meaningful insight. The table below includes comparative results from 2021 to 2019.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING STATISTICS - 2019 RESULTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.















































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2019

Change

2021

2019

Change Passenger revenue $ 1,352



$ 2,111



(36) %

$ 2,011



$ 3,827



(47) % Mileage plan other revenue 118



118



— %

212



228



(7) % Cargo and other 57



59



(3) %

101



109



(7) % Total operating revenues $ 1,527



$ 2,288



(33) %

$ 2,324



$ 4,164



(44) %























Operating expense, excluding fuel and special items $ 1,234



$ 1,414



(13) %

$ 2,371



$ 2,819



(16) % Economic fuel 274



502



(45) %

477



922



(48) % Special items (530)



8



NM



(912)



34



NM

Total operating expenses $ 978



$ 1,924



(49) %

$ 1,936



$ 3,775



(49) %























Consolidated Operating Statistics(a):





















Revenue passengers (000) 8,712



12,026



(28) %

13,379



22,442



(40) % RPMs (000,000) "traffic" 10,334



14,638



(29) %

15,727



27,087



(42) % ASMs (000,000) "capacity" 13,413



16,980



(21) %

23,810



32,487



(27) % Load Factor 77.0%



86.2%



(9.2) pts

66.1%



83.4%



(17.3) pts Yield 13.09¢



14.43¢



(9) %

12.79¢



14.13¢



(9) % RASM 11.38¢



13.48¢



(16) %

9.76¢



12.82¢



(24) % CASMex 9.20¢



8.33¢



10 %

9.95¢



8.68¢



15 % FTEs 19,001



21,921



(13) %

18,071



21,876



(17) %

(a) 2019 comparative operating statistics have been recalculated using the information presented above, and as filed in our second quarter 2019 Form 10-Q

OPERATING SEGMENTS (unaudited) Alaska Air Group, Inc.























































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,072



$ 280



$ —



$ —



$ 1,352



$ —



$ 1,352

CPA revenues —



—



111



(111)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 102



16



—



—



118



—



118

Cargo and other 55



—



—



2



57



—



57

Total Operating Revenues 1,229



296



111



(109)



1,527



—



1,527

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 984



286



91



(127)



1,234



(530)



704

Economic fuel 253



66



—



1



320



(46)



274

Total Operating Expenses 1,237



352



91



(126)



1,554



(576)



978

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 6



—



—



—



6



—



6

Interest expense (34)



—



(5)



—



(39)



—



(39)

Interest capitalized 3



—



—



—



3



—



3

Other - net 9



—



—



—



9



—



9

Total Nonoperating Expense (16)



—



(5)



—



(21)



—



(21)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (24)



$ (56)



$ 15



$ 17



$ (48)



$ 576



$ 528































Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 225



$ 84



$ —



$ —



$ 309



$ —



$ 309

CPA revenues —



—



81



(81)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 56



17



—



—



73



—



73

Cargo and other 39



—



—



—



39



—



39

Total Operating Revenues 320



101



81



(81)



421



—



421

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 746



210



68



(82)



942



(292)



650

Economic fuel 45



20



—



—



65



(6)



59

Total Operating Expenses 791



230



68



(82)



1,007



(298)



709

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 11



—



—



(4)



7



—



7

Interest expense (18)



—



(5)



6



(17)



—



(17)

Interest capitalized 1



—



—



—



1



—



1

Other - net 6



—



—



—



6



—



6

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) —



—



(5)



2



(3)



—



(3)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (471)



$ (129)



$ 8



$ 3



$ (589)



$ 298



$ (291)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,578



$ 433



$ —



$ —



$ 2,011



$ —



$ 2,011

CPA revenues —



—



215



(215)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 182



30



—



—



212



—



212

Cargo and other 99



—



—



2



101



—



101

Total Operating Revenues 1,859



463



215



(213)



2,324



—



2,324

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,877



551



179



(236)



2,371



(912)



1,459

Economic fuel 427



118



—



—



545



(68)



477

Total Operating Expenses 2,304



669



179



(236)



2,916



(980)



1,936

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 13



—



—



—



13



—



13

Interest expense (61)



—



(10)



—



(71)



—



(71)

Interest capitalized 6



—



—



—



6



—



6

Other - net 19



—



—



—



19



—



19

Total Nonoperating Expense (23)



—



(10)



—



(33)



—



(33)

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (468)



$ (206)



$ 26



$ 23



$ (625)



$ 980



$ 355































Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions) Mainline

Regional

Horizon

Consolidating

& Other(a)

Air Group

Adjusted(b)

Special

Items(c)

Consolidated Operating Revenues

























Passenger revenues $ 1,459



$ 331



$ —



$ —



$ 1,790



$ —



$ 1,790

CPA revenues —



—



186



(186)



—



—



—

Mileage Plan other revenue 154



28



—



—



182



—



182

Cargo and other 83



—



—



2



85



—



85

Total Operating Revenues 1,696



359



186



(184)



2,057



—



2,057

Operating Expenses

























Operating expenses, excluding fuel 1,905



479



160



(192)



2,352



(129)



2,223

Economic fuel 358



82



—



—



440



3



443

Total Operating Expenses 2,263



561



160



(192)



2,792



(126)



2,666

Nonoperating Income (Expense)

























Interest income 25



—



—



(9)



16



—



16

Interest expense (30)



—



(10)



10



(30)



—



(30)

Interest capitalized 4



—



—



—



4



—



4

Other - net 12



—



—



(1)



11



—



11

Total Nonoperating Income (Expense) 11



—



(10)



—



1



—



1

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax $ (556)



$ (202)



$ 16



$ 8



$ (734)



$ 126



$ (608)



(a) Includes consolidating entries, Air Group parent company, McGee Air Services, and other immaterial business units. (b) The Air Group Adjusted column represents the financial information that is reviewed by management to assess performance of operations and determine capital allocation and excludes certain charges. See Note A in the accompanying pages for further information. (c) Includes payroll support program wage offsets, special items and mark-to-market fuel hedge accounting adjustments.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)







Alaska Air Group, Inc.





























CASM Excluding Fuel and Special Items Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Consolidated:













CASM 7.29 ¢

16.46 ¢

8.13 ¢

13.59 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (benefit) (3.75)



(8.40)



(3.84)



(1.85)

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 2.04



1.37



2.00



2.26

Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.03)



1.60



0.07



1.17

Special items - restructuring charges(b) (0.17)



—



(0.05)



—

Special items - merger-related costs —



0.02



—



0.01

CASM excluding fuel and special items 9.20 ¢

21.87 ¢

9.95 ¢

12.00 ¢















Mainline:













CASM 6.24 ¢

15.79 ¢

6.72 ¢

12.39 ¢ Less the following components:













Payroll support program wage offset (benefit) (3.79)



(9.69)



(4.21)



(1.91)

Aircraft fuel, including hedging gains and losses 1.78



1.16



1.75



2.12

Special items - impairment charges and other(a) (0.03)



2.11



0.07



0.99

Special items - restructuring charges(b) (0.20)



—



(0.06)



—

Special items - merger-related costs —



0.02



—



0.02

CASM excluding fuel and special items 8.48 ¢

22.19 ¢

9.17 ¢

11.17 ¢

(a) Special items - impairment charges and other in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are primarily comprised of updated estimates of cost associated with leased aircraft that have been retired and removed from the operating fleet but not yet returned to the lessor. (b) Special items - restructuring charges in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 represent adjustments to total cost for pilot incentive leaves as a result of updated recall timing from what was previously anticipated due to schedule changes, training limitations and other factors.

Fuel Reconciliation

Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per-gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 330



$ 1.96



$ 60



$ 1.11

Losses (gains) on settled hedges (10)



(0.06)



5



0.09

Consolidated economic fuel expense 320



1.90



65



1.20

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (46)



(0.27)



(6)



(0.11)

GAAP fuel expense $ 274



$ 1.63



$ 59



$ 1.09

Fuel gallons 168







54























Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 (in millions, except for per gallon amounts) Dollars

Cost/Gallon

Dollars

Cost/Gallon Raw or "into-plane" fuel cost $ 552



$ 1.87



$ 430



$ 1.73

Losses (gains) on settled hedges (7)



(0.02)



10



0.04

Consolidated economic fuel expense $ 545



$ 1.85



$ 440



$ 1.77

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustment (68)



(0.23)



3



0.01

GAAP fuel expense $ 477



$ 1.62



$ 443



$ 1.78

Fuel gallons 294







248









Debt-to-capitalization, adjusted for operating leases (in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 2,319



$ 2,357

Capitalized operating leases 1,485



1,558

COVID-19 related borrowings(a) 425



734

Adjusted debt, net of current portion of long-term debt 4,229



4,649

Shareholders' equity 3,324



2,988

Total Invested Capital $ 7,553



$ 7,637









Debt-to-capitalization ratio, including operating leases 56 %

61 %

(a) To best reflect our leverage we included the remaining short-term borrowings stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which are classified as current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets.

Adjusted net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and special items (in millions) June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current portion of long-term debt $ 869



$ 1,138

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 263



290

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,319



2,357

Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,222



1,268

Total adjusted debt 4,673



5,053

Less: Cash and marketable securities (3,951)



(3,346)

Adjusted net debt $ 722



$ 1,707









(in millions) Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 GAAP Operating Loss(a) $ (778)



$ (1,775)

Adjusted for:





Payroll Support Program grant wage offset and special items (712)



71

Mark-to-market fuel hedge adjustments (79)



(8)

Depreciation and amortization 400



420

Aircraft rent 268



299

EBITDAR $ (901)



$ (993)









Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR (0.8x)



(1.7x)



(a) Operating loss can be reconciled using the trailing twelve month operating income as filed quarterly with the SEC.

Note A: Pursuant to Regulation G, we are providing reconciliations of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measures reported on a GAAP basis. We believe that consideration of these non-GAAP financial measures may be important to investors for the following reasons:

By eliminating fuel expense and certain special items (including the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs) from our unit metrics, we believe that we have better visibility into the results of operations as we focus on cost-reduction initiatives emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our industry is highly competitive and is characterized by high fixed costs, so even a small reduction in non-fuel operating costs can result in a significant improvement in operating results. In addition, we believe that all domestic carriers are similarly impacted by changes in jet fuel costs over the long run, so it is important for management (and thus investors) to understand the impact of (and trends in) company-specific cost drivers such as labor rates and productivity, airport costs, maintenance costs, etc., which are more controllable by management.





Cost per ASM (CASM) excluding fuel and certain special items, such as the payroll support program wage offset, impairment and restructuring charges and merger-related costs, is one of the most important measures used by management and by the Air Group Board of Directors in assessing quarterly and annual cost performance.





Adjusted income before income tax (and other items as specified in our plan documents) is an important metric for the employee incentive plan, which covers the majority of Air Group employees.





CASM excluding fuel and certain special items is a measure commonly used by industry analysts, and we believe it is the basis by which they have historically compared our airline to others in the industry. The measure is also the subject of frequent questions from investors.





Disclosure of the individual impact of certain noted items provides investors the ability to measure and monitor performance both with and without these special items. We believe that disclosing the impact of these items as noted above. Industry analysts and investors consistently measure our performance without these items for better comparability between periods and among other airlines.





Although we disclose our passenger unit revenues, we do not (nor are we able to) evaluate unit revenues excluding the impact that changes in fuel costs have had on ticket prices. Fuel expense represents a large percentage of our total operating expenses. Fluctuations in fuel prices often drive changes in unit revenues in the mid-to-long term. Although we believe it is useful to evaluate non-fuel unit costs for the reasons noted above, we would caution readers of these financial statements not to place undue reliance on unit costs excluding fuel as a measure or predictor of future profitability because of the significant impact of fuel costs on our business.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Adjusted net debt - long-term debt, including current portion, plus capitalized operating leases, less cash and marketable securities

Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR - represents net adjusted debt divided by EBITDAR (trailing twelve months earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, special items and rent)

Aircraft Utilization - block hours per day; this represents the average number of hours per day our aircraft are in transit

Aircraft Stage Length - represents the average miles flown per aircraft departure

ASMs - available seat miles, or "capacity"; represents total seats available across the fleet multiplied by the number of miles flown

CASM - operating costs per ASM, or "unit cost"; represents all operating expenses including fuel and special items

CASMex - operating costs excluding fuel and special items per ASM; this metric is used to help track progress toward reduction of non-fuel operating costs since fuel is largely out of our control

Debt-to-capitalization ratio - represents adjusted debt (long-term debt plus capitalized operating lease liabilities) divided by total equity plus adjusted debt

Diluted Earnings per Share - represents earnings per share (EPS) using fully diluted shares outstanding

Diluted Shares - represents the total number of shares that would be outstanding if all possible sources of conversion, such as stock options, were exercised

Economic Fuel - best estimate of the cash cost of fuel, net of the impact of our fuel-hedging program

Load Factor - RPMs as a percentage of ASMs; represents the number of available seats that were filled with paying passengers

Mainline - represents flying Boeing 737, Airbus 320 and Airbus 321neo family jets and all associated revenues and costs

Productivity - number of revenue passengers per full-time equivalent employee

RASM - operating revenue per ASMs, or "unit revenue"; operating revenue includes all passenger revenue, freight & mail, Mileage Plan and other ancillary revenue; represents the average total revenue for flying one seat one mile

Regional - represents capacity purchased by Alaska from Horizon and SkyWest. In this segment, Regional records actual on-board passenger revenue, less costs such as fuel, distribution costs, and payments made to Horizon and SkyWest under the respective capacity purchased arrangement (CPAs). Additionally, Regional includes an allocation of corporate overhead such as IT, finance, other administrative costs incurred by Alaska and on behalf of Horizon.

RPMs - revenue passenger miles, or "traffic"; represents the number of seats that were filled with paying passengers; one passenger traveling one mile is one RPM

Yield - passenger revenue per RPM; represents the average revenue for flying one passenger one mile

