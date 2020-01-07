Alaska Air Group to announce financial results

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. A conference call is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time/1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

