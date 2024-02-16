Alaska Air Group to webcast Citi Conference

News provided by

Alaska Air Group

16 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will webcast a fireside chat with CFO Shane Tackett at 1:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, from the Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. The presentation will be webcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. We offer our guests a premium flying experience with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program, Mileage Plan. With our fellow oneworld Alliance members and additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

SOURCE Alaska Air Group

