Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop service to Athens and Paris, connecting Seattle to more of the world

Alaska Airlines, Seattle's largest international carrier, is adding Athens and Paris to its growing global network.

Alaska, the first airline to ever connect Seattle and Athens, will become the only airline offering nonstop service between the West Coast and Greece's capital when flights begin in May 2027.

When service to Paris launches next spring, Alaska will become the first one world airline to provide nonstop service between the West Coast and Paris, one of the region's most in-demand transatlantic markets.

world airline to provide nonstop service between the West Coast and Paris, one of the region's most in-demand transatlantic markets. The hometown airline is teaming up with Seattle's star quarterback, Sam Darnold, for a multi-season campaign that celebrates new turf and Seattle hometown pride.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is bringing the West Coast and Europe closer than ever with new nonstop service from Seattle to Athens and Paris, two of the world's most iconic destinations that rank among the most requested by Atmos™ Rewards members. When these new additions launch next spring, Alaska will serve seven intercontinental destinations, further establishing the airline as Seattle's largest international carrier. Starting today, tickets to Athens International Airport (ATH) and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) are available at alaskaair.com. To celebrate these two new routes, Alaska Airlines is offering introductory roundtrip Main Cabin fares starting at $999, available for purchase in the U.S. through August 26.*

Alaska Airlines adds Athens and Paris to its growing international network from Seattle, expanding nonstop access between the West Coast and Europe.

"We fly where our guests aspire to go, and Athens and Paris have been high on that list for years," said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Airlines. "As we build to more than 12 international long-haul routes from Seattle in the coming years, we're giving travelers more ways to connect to the world and more opportunities to use Atmos Rewards. This global growth is possible because of the remarkable people across our airline who take care of our guests and deliver safe and reliable operations."

Alaska's new service to Athens, flight AS196, pays homage to Greece's capital as the birthplace of the modern Olympic Games in 1896. New service to Paris, flight AS136, is a nod to the city's renowned cultural scene, home to 136 museums. With convenient departure and arrival times, both flights make it easier for guests to explore these popular European destinations. The airline's growing global network also enables same-day connections between Honolulu and Paris through Seattle, making international travel to and from Hawaiʻi, the airline's second largest hub, more convenient.

Seattle-Athens

Alaska is making history as the first airline to announce nonstop service from Seattle to Athens. The seasonal service will begin May 12, 2027, operate three times a week and become the longest route Alaska has ever flown. When the new route launches, it will also become the West Coast's only nonstop Athens flight, making it easier than ever for travelers across the region to access Greece and beyond.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alaska Airlines' decision to directly connect Seattle to Athens as of May 2027," said George Kallimasias, Managing Director and CEO of Athens International Airport. "This brand-new destination in our network, the first-ever nonstop service to Athens from the Pacific Northwest, will further strengthen Athens' dynamically growing connectivity with the United States and open a new bridge for tourism, business, investment and trade between Greece and the U.S. West Coast. We warmly welcome our newest airline partner, Alaska Airlines, to the Athens airport family and wish the airline every success with this new service!"

Seattle–Paris

Paris, one of the most searched destinations on alaskaair.com, will become even more accessible for guests in the Pacific Northwest when service begins on May 25, 2027. The new route will provide guests with convenient nonstop access to Paris five times per week through the fall.

Explore the world, the Alaska way

Flights to Athens and Paris will be operated with Alaska's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's new long-haul international experience. Guests seated in international business class lie-flat Suites can enjoy multi-course dining curated by Alaska's award-winning food and beverage team and premium travel amenities in every cabin from West Coast-based brands Filson and Salt & Stone. Atmos Rewards members will also enjoy complimentary ultra-fast Starlink Wi‑Fi, thanks to T‑Mobile, as installation continues to roll out across the Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines fleet through 2027.

These new routes join Alaska's growing intercontinental lineup from Seattle, which now includes nonstop service to Iceland, London, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo. With plans to add at least five more intercontinental destinations by 2030 and additional Dreamliners on the way, Alaska is continuing to transform its largest hub into the West Coast's premier global gateway.

Alaska is already Seattle's largest international carrier with more nonstop international destinations than any other airline from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As the only major carrier based on the West Coast, Alaska offers more than 360 peak-day departures and 110 nonstop destinations from the Seattle area. For many travelers, Paris and Athens are just the beginning. Thanks to Alaska Airlines' oneworld alliance and additional global partners, guests can connect onward to hundreds of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and beyond.

While these new routes mark a significant milestone for Alaska, today's offerings are just the first chapter in the airline's journey to developing a premium, seamless travel experience, including a new international lounge in Seattle and evolved onboard service. Stay tuned as there's more on the horizon.

Alaska brings Seattle star power to the field

And as Alaska makes a big play, the airline is teaming up with a Seattle standout who knows a thing or two about going the distance.

Alaska Airlines is bringing Seattle star quarterback Sam Darnold along for the ride at a time when both are embarking on exciting new journeys. As Seattle's hometown airline expands its global network and strengthens connections between the West Coast and Europe, Sam will help bring that story to life as part of Alaska Airlines' new campaign content.

Throughout the football season, guests and fans can expect plenty of memorable moments and surprises from Alaska and Sam along the way to celebrate the airline's newest destinations.

"Seattle knows what it feels like to reach new heights," said Sam Darnold. "After an unforgettable season, I'm excited to team up with Alaska to celebrate that same momentum beyond the field. From Athens to Paris and beyond, Alaska is bringing Seattle to the world in new ways, and I'm proud to be part of a campaign that highlights what's possible when a city keeps reaching farther."

City Pair Starts Ends Departure Arrival Frequency Seattle – Athens May 12, 2027 October 2027 4:30 p.m. 2:20 p.m. + 1 3x week Athens – Seattle May 13, 2027 October 2027 4:20 p.m. 6:55 p.m.



City Pair Starts Ends Departure Arrival Frequency Seattle – Paris May 25, 2027 October 2027 5:25 p.m. 12:25 p.m. +1 5x week Paris – Seattle May 26, 2027 October 2027 2:25 p.m. 3:50 p.m.

*Restrictions apply. See terms and conditions on alaskaair.com

Frequently Asked Questions:

When will Alaska Airlines begin flights to Athens and Paris?

Answer: Alaska Airlines will launch new nonstop seasonal service between Seattle and Athens on May 12, 2027, operating three times weekly through October 2027. Nonstop seasonal service between Seattle and Paris will begin on May 25, 2027, operating five times weekly through October 2027.

Does Alaska Airlines fly nonstop from Seattle to Athens?

Answer: Yes. Beginning May 12, 2027, Alaska Airlines will become the first airline to offer nonstop service between Seattle and Athens. The route will also be the West Coast's only nonstop flight to Greece's capital.

Can I connect to Athens and Paris from other Alaska Airlines cities?

Answer: Yes. Guests can connect to Alaska's Seattle hub from cities across the West Coast, Alaska, Hawaiʻi and beyond before continuing nonstop to Athens or Paris. Alaska's network also enables same-day connections between Honolulu and Paris through Seattle.

How can I use Atmos Rewards miles for flights to Europe?

Answer: Atmos Rewards members can earn and redeem miles on eligible Alaska Airlines flights, including travel to Athens and Paris. Members can also use Alaska's oneworld alliance and global airline partners to redeem rewards and connect to hundreds of destinations across Europe and around the world.

What aircraft will Alaska Airlines use on flights to Athens and Paris?

Answer: Flights to Athens and Paris will be operated with Alaska Airlines' Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the airline's new international experience, including lie-flat Business Class Suites, curated dining, premium amenities and Starlink Wi‑Fi as installation continues across the fleet through 2027.

Why is Alaska Airlines adding more international routes from Seattle?

Answer: Alaska Airlines is expanding its international network to meet growing demand for global travel and provide guests with more nonstop options from Seattle. By summer 2027, Alaska will serve seven intercontinental destinations from its hometown hub, including Athens, Paris, Reykjavik, London, Rome, Seoul and Tokyo, with at least five additional intercontinental routes planned by 2030. Combined with Alaska's broader international network, this growth reinforces Alaska's position as Seattle's largest international carrier, offering more nonstop international destinations than any other airline from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. With more than 360 peak-day departures to 110 nonstop destinations from the Seattle area, Alaska provides guests convenient access to destinations across North America and around the world.