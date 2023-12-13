Alaska Airlines announces our 30th global airline partner, Porter Airlines

News provided by

Alaska Airlines

13 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Our first Canadian airline partner starts service to Los Angeles and San Francisco next month; guests will be able to book travel on Porter at alaskaair.com and earn miles

SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is welcoming a new global airline partner: Porter Airlines, a growing Canadian carrier that begins its inaugural nonstop service between Toronto and both Los Angeles and San Francisco in January. Those flights, along with flights connecting on Alaska across our West Coast network, can be purchased later today at alaskaair.com. Mileage Plan members who buy Porter flights on our website also earn at least 100% of the miles flown and 100% elite-qualifying miles.

Continue Reading
Porter Airlines is Alaska Airlines newest global partner.
Porter Airlines is Alaska Airlines newest global partner.
Porter Airlines inflight service.
Porter Airlines inflight service.
Porter Airlines flies the Embraer E195-E2.
Porter Airlines flies the Embraer E195-E2.

"Porter Airlines opens new opportunities for our guests to travel to Canada in style," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "We're thrilled to partner with a vibrant and growing airline that offers a refined experience including top-notch inflight service and terrific onboard amenities."

Porter's new routes will link Los Angeles and San Francisco to Canada's largest city and beyond with connections to destinations across Eastern Canada including Montreal, Ottawa and Halifax. Porter will fly the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft between California and Toronto, which is known for its quieter flying and greater fuel efficiency than previous generation technology.

The E195-E2 is like the E175 flown by Alaska's regional carrier, Horizon Air, and our regional partner SkyWest – it flies 132 passengers instead of 76 with no middle seats. Mileage Plan members will feel at home on Porter's flights where they can enjoy similar inflight amenities such as fresh food options, onboard entertainment and generous legroom – some of the same things they love about Alaska. With PorterReserve, flyers can book an all-inclusive economy experience that includes two checked bags, dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, front-of-cabin seating with extra legroom, and premium snacks and beverages.

"Porter has been redefining economy air travel for more than 17 years. As our network expands across North America, this partnership with Alaska Airlines will enable travelers in the western U.S. to enjoy our elevated onboard experience when flying to Toronto and throughout Eastern Canada," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Alaska and Porter emphasize service excellence on each and every flight, so this partnership is a natural fit for our passengers."

Porter is Alaska's 30th global partner airline. Porter's daily nonstop service between Los Angeles-Toronto begins on Jan. 16 with the airline's operations conveniently located alongside Alaska's gates at Terminal 6 at LAX. Porter's San Francisco-Toronto service will launch the following week on Jan. 25. Porter is now selling flights with Alaska connections on its website.

Alaska and Porter will continue to strengthen our partnership next year. Coming in 2024, Mileage Plan and VIPorter members will earn miles in their respective loyalty programs no matter where they book their flights. Next year will bring even more benefits with access to mileage redemptions with enhanced availability for both Mileage Plan and VIPorter members on each other's airline.

Learn more about our 30 global partners, including our membership in the oneworld global alliance, at alaskaair.com. With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can earn miles all over the world through our highly acclaimed Mileage Plan program, and also redeem miles with many of our partner airlines. Elite status with Alaska automatically matches tier status in oneworld so members can enjoy all the benefits that come with it right away.

About Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,200 destinations on 30 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Porter Airlines
Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Alaska Airlines

Also from this source

Alaska Airlines teams up with Best Day Brewing to add craft non-alcoholic beer to its premium beverage line-up

Alaska Airlines teams up with Best Day Brewing to add craft non-alcoholic beer to its premium beverage line-up

Alaska Airlines is now offering happy hour without the hangover on every flight with its new and refreshing beverage offering. Just in time for Dry...
Alaska Airlines opens the world to travel with more direct bookings with our partners

Alaska Airlines opens the world to travel with more direct bookings with our partners

Are you eager to lose yourself far away from home? Maybe get swept up in the awe of Paris; absorb the history, food and beauty of Japan; head down...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Passenger Aviation

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.