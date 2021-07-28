Alaska Airlines appoints 34-year airline veteran to lead sales

In her new role, Freeberg will set the strategy and oversee corporate and specialty sales, and further champion the integration into the one world global alliance. As managing director of sales, she will drive our West Coast international initiatives and corporate partners, travel management companies and small business programs. Additionally, she'll work with our airline and corporate customers to create partnerships that reduce the climate impact of corporate business travel.

"On behalf of the entire commercial team, I'd like to thank Mark for his countless contributions to Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air over the past four decades," said Andrew Harrison, Alaska Airlines chief commercial officer.

"Toni's extensive airline experience and expertise managing complex business initiatives during both the Virgin America integration and Alaska's entry into oneworld, make her incredibly well suited to lead our sales organization," said Harrison. "Likewise, her decade+ of corporate sales leadership will help us unlock the value of oneworld and our West Coast International Alliance with American Airlines and deepen our partnerships with travel management companies at a transformational time for the airline."

Freeberg is the recipient of Alaska Airlines highest honor – the Customer Service Legend Award. Nominated by their peers, Legends personify our company's values of spirit, resourcefulness, integrity, professionalism and care.

Since joining Alaska Airlines in 1988, Freeberg rose through the ranks, holding a variety of positions of increasing responsibility, most recently as director of business transformation, where she oversaw the seamless integration into oneworld. Before that, Freeberg helped lead the successful integration of the Alaska and Virgin America passenger service systems. She has also held a variety of leadership roles focused on national accounts, alliance sales and call center support. For nearly three decades, she has also volunteered as a leader for Alaska's Compassionate Assistance Relief Effort, which is part of the airline's emergency response and preparedness team.

