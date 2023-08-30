Alaska Airlines appoints new regional vice president for Hawai'i

HONOLULU, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines has promoted Daniel Chun to regional vice president – Hawai'i, in a move that underscores the airline's enduring commitment to the Aloha State. In this newly created role, Chun serves as the senior executive for Alaska Airlines in Hawai'i, leading the long-term strategy for the company's growth in the Islands and continuing to deepen Alaska's longstanding support and engagement within the local community. Alaska started service to the Hawaiian Islands in 2007 and operates the most flights between Hawai'i and the West Coast than any carrier.

"Alaska Airlines is proud and humbled to have served Hawai'i for over fifteen years, and Daniel's leadership has helped us to do so in a way that reflects our values, including our emphasis on care and stewardship," said Ben Minicucci, Alaska Airlines CEO. "As we continue to support the relief and recovery efforts on Maui, we are committed to serving the community in Hawai'i now more than ever and are thrilled to recognize Daniel's leadership with this new role. Anyone who knows Daniel appreciates his kindness and integrity, and we are grateful to have him as a member of our leadership team."

Chun joined Alaska Airlines in 2011 and most recently served as the Hawai'i director of sales, community and public relations, leading the airline's public affairs and community outreach efforts throughout the state of Hawai'i. Through his 12 years of leadership at the company, Alaska has provided nearly $5 million in cash and in-kind support to over 200 local community organizations in Hawai'i, with a focus on youth, education, and the environment. In addition, Chun serves on the board of the Alaska Airlines Foundation, which has awarded funding support to Hawai'i nonprofits since 2015.

"For over a decade, I have had the great privilege of serving our community and supporting Alaska's culture of care in Hawai'i," said Chun. "Alaska has always had a deep sense of stewardship and kuleana for all those who depend on us, and I am humbled by the opportunity to continue to grow our presence and impactful work here in the Islands."

Chun has over 20 years of experience in Hawai'i's tourism industry and is a former board member of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. Born and raised on the island of O'ahu, Chun is a graduate of the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, with a Bachelor of Science degree in travel industry management. He is active in the Hawai'i community and currently serves on the boards of the Public Schools of Hawai'i Foundation, Aloha United Way, Hawai'i Lodging & Tourism Association, Diamond Head Theatre, and the University of Hawai'i Alumni Association.

