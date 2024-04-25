Alaska Airlines expands presence in Southern California with new routes and increased service to popular West Coast destinations

Starting this fall, we're adding nonstop routes from San Diego and Los Angeles as well as offering our largest Southern California schedule in recent years

SEATTLE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is expanding service at two of its major hubs in Southern California with new routes and additional capacity to popular West Coast destinations as part of the carrier's ongoing commitment to growth in the state.

Starting this fall, we're adding our 39th nonstop destination from San Diego with service to Las Vegas. We're also starting new service between Los Angeles and Pasco, as well as bringing back guest favorite Los Angeles to Reno. Guests can now book these new, nonstop routes on alaskaair.com with service beginning Oct. 1, 2024.

We're also proud to announce we're adding more flights to destinations we already serve out of Los Angeles International Airport, increasing capacity by more than 25%, including to Boise, Medford, Portland, San Jose, Santa Rosa and Seattle.

"As the only airline based on the West Coast, we're committed to growth in Southern California, and I'm excited that we will offer our largest schedule out of the region in recent years; with our new services from Los Angeles to both Reno and Pasco as well as increased options to the destinations our guests visit most frequently. This new schedule also solidifies our title as the airline serving the most nonstop destinations from San Diego with our new service to Las Vegas," said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines.

"We are pleased to see Alaska Airlines continue to grow at San Diego International Airport and offer new routes to destinations across the country," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "This new nonstop route to Las Vegas will offer yet another option for Southern Californians to travel to this city of lights and entertainment while providing Nevadans easy access to our beaches and sunshine in San Diego."

In Los Angeles, we'll start to fly our expanded schedule on Oct. 1, 2024 when we'll offer the most daily flights to West Coast destinations of any airline from LAX.

"LAX looks forward to new routes and expanded services from Alaska Airlines, adding to their existing robust portfolio of flight offerings to and from our airport," said Doug Webster, interim chief operations and maintenance officer at Los Angeles World Airports. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow our partnership with Alaska Airlines and are pleased to see their commitment to offer our guests a variety of travel options to meet their needs."

All our guests across our expanding network can take advantage of a premium travel experience on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the most generous loyalty program with Mileage Plan with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board. We're also making it easier for our guests to buy tickets with our domestic and global partners directly at alaskair.com.

* Out of any U.S. airline excluding lie-flat seats

New Routes (starting Oct. 1) Route End Date Frequency San Diego – Las Vegas Year-round 4x Daily Los Angeles – Pasco Year-round 1x Daily *Los Angeles – Reno Year-Round 2x Daily

*Operated in summer 2023

Routes with increased service from LAX (starting Oct. 1) Route Service Frequency Seattle 13x Daily Portland 8x Daily Eugene 2x Daily Spokane 2x Daily Medford 2x Daily Boise 3x Daily Santa Rosa 3x Daily San Jose 5x Daily Las Vegas 6x Daily

