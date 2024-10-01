Alaska Airlines inaugurates service on five new routes

Alaska expands presence in California with three new routes, connecting Pasco, Washington, with Los Angeles, and adds a new nonstop flight between Portland and Atlanta

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is kicking off five new nonstop routes. Beginning today, guests can travel between Las Vegas and both San Diego and Santa Rosa/Sonoma County, and between Los Angeles and both Pasco, Washington, and Reno. We're also resuming our nonstop service between Portland and Atlanta.

"Travel demand continues to be strong, and we are excited to provide our guests with more options for their next business trip or autumn getaway," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. "With the addition of these new nonstop routes, we also continue to strengthen our presence throughout the state of California and connect Pacific Northwest communities with our broader network."

Expanding connectivity with our Los Angeles hub

With the launch of two new flights from Los Angeles, Alaska officially offers the most daily flights to West Coast destinations of any airline from LAX. The return of a guest-favorite flight between Los Angeles and Reno operates twice daily. We're excited to bring another nonstop option to guests traveling with us from Pasco, which operates once daily to LAX. Both routes are flown with our Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft boasting only window and aisle seating; there are no middle seats.

Vegas is now on the bingo card for Santa Rosa/Sonoma County and San Diego

Las Vegas marks our 39th nonstop destination from San Diego, enhancing options for residents in southern California and cementing our title as the airline serving the most nonstop destinations from San Diego. For Santa Rosa, the destination offers an easy stop en route to Mexico for our Bay Area guests, while Las Vegas residents are now a hop, skip and a jump away from wine country. Alaska guests collecting cabs or procuring pinots can also take advantage of our Wine Flies Free program, which helps consumers avoid costly shipping fees by offering each Mileage Plan member the ability to check an entire case – up to 12 bottles of wine – for free. Service on this route operates once daily. Both routes are served by an Embraer 175 aircraft.

Bringing back service from Portland to Atlanta

Just in time for guests to flee the rain or experience the seasons, we are excited to reopen our cross-country route between Portland and Atlanta, which will operate once daily on a Boeing 737-900. Guests can enjoy the Portland airport's spectacular new terminal, including our transformed Alaska lobby area, which uses proprietary technology to speed travelers to security in 5 minutes or less.

Committed to providing a premium experience

Guests across our expanding network can take advantage of a premium travel experience and enjoy award-winning service on their next Alaska flight. We are the West Coast's premier airline offering our flyers the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class; no change fees; multiple fare offerings; the Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan, the most generous loyalty program with the fastest path to elite status; 30 global partners; and West Coast food and beverage on board. We're also making it easier for our guests to buy tickets with our domestic and global partners directly at alaskaair.com.

* Out of any U.S. airline excluding lie-flat seats

